Diwali 2.0: Has AI Become Your New Festive Assistant?

Somewhere in India tonight, a grown adult is typing ‘easy peacock rangoli for someone with zero talent’ into a chatbot. Somewhere else, an AI is being asked whether fourteen guests can survive on two kilos of paneer. And in at least one family WhatsApp group, an uncle has discovered AI-made greetings and cannot be stopped.

The diyas are still clay. The kaju katli is still dangerously good. But the festival of lights has quietly hired a new assistant, one that does not eat, does not sleep and never says ‘arre, do it yourself.’

Welcome to Diwali 2.0!

Rangoli rehearsal

Rangoli was always the high-stakes art exam of the season. One shaky line and the peacock looks like a pigeon. Now people describe what they want (lotus, symmetrical, pink and yellow, diyas on the edges) to ChatGPT or Gemini and get a top-down preview in seconds. Lifestyle pages are full of ready-to-copy prompts for rangoli, balcony lights and puja corners.

"Every year I would copy whatever my neighbour made, only worse. This time I asked for a simple lotus design and practised it on paper first. My lines are still wobbly, but at least I knew where I was going,” laughs Preksha Shetty.

Glow-up

Remember the forwarded greeting with the blinking diya GIF, the one that reached you from eleven different uncles? It has competition. With Dhanteras on November 6 and Lakshmi Puja on November 8 this year, the printed card has mostly retired. The wish now lives on a WhatsApp status or an Instagram story, and an AI image tool can whip up a made-to-order one in roughly a minute.

It gets more personal. Upload a selfie and ask ChatGPT, Gemini or Meta AI inside WhatsApp to turn you into a pack of festive stickers, complete with ethnic wear, diyas and a different expression for every relative. Last time, Google's Gemini was turning selfies into vintage Bollywood posters. This year, the family group has a cartoon chacha holding a ladoo. Progress.

No panicking

The bigger shift is happening off camera, in the planning. ChatGPT has suggested seven ways to use its voice mode for Diwali, starring its two Indian voices, Neer and Leher. The list reads like every host's inner monologue, split the festive budget, shortlist gifts under ₹1,000, plan dinner for ten when two guests skip onion and garlic, and rescue the menu when four extra people announce they are an hour away.

"I host the card party every year, and every year I forget something. This time I just talked it through with the chatbot, the guest list, who is vegetarian, what was already in the fridge. I had a menu and a shopping list before my chai went cold,” says Kiran Manna.

The sweetest idea on that list has nothing to do with speed. Nani describes her signature dish aloud, in Hindi, with measurements like ‘a little,’ and the assistant turns it into a written recipe the family can keep.

Ask the bot

Then comes the eternal question: what to wear. During Navratri last month, Young people are handing outfit plans to chatbots and getting day-wise looks, dupatta pairings and jewellery ideas built around clothes they already own. Swap garba night for a card party and the trick works for Diwali.

Shopping apps are on it too. Flipkart lets you search by voice or photo, and Myntra's AI now handles outfit suggestions and sizing help for roughly 85% of its clothing range. Meta's festive playbook says 80% of users have turned to AI for festive ideas and shopping.

Who lights the diya?

Here is the catch, and it is a comforting one. Chatbots forget your budget unless reminded, tend to serve everybody the same trending look, and cannot know that in your family, Diwali means the blue silk saree.

"It is great with options and terrible at knowing me. It kept suggesting pastels. I am not a pastel person. Diwali is the one day I get to wear the loudest thing in my cupboard, so I thanked it and picked the hot pink anyway,” says Chandni Shah.

That may be the best summary of Diwali 2.0. The machine can draft the rangoli, word the wish, plan the menu and shortlist the kurta. It cannot taste the chakli, hug your cousin or win at teen patti. So let it handle the stress, and keep the sparkle for yourself.

Diwali Goes Digital

Long before the chatbots arrived, the phone had already moved into the puja room.

Shagun by scan. The gold-bordered envelope has a rival: the QR code. The blessing now arrives with a ping.

Gifts by notification. E-gift cards and digital gold reach far-off relatives in seconds, and can’t be passed on like the soan papdi box.

Party on a video call. The cousin in Toronto joins the puja on screen, and teen patti has moved online. Somebody is always on mute.

The cart is the new bazaar. Diyas, kurtas and even Dhanteras gold now arrive at the door in minutes.