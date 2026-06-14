Disha Patani Flaunts Dreamy Green Co-Ord Set During Birthday; Celebrates Evening With Mouni Roy & Others |

Disha Patani rang in her 34th birthday on June 13 with a low-key celebration, but true to her style, the actress still managed to make a major fashion statement. Spotted in Mumbai on her special day, Disha embraced a relaxed and breezy aesthetic in a pastel green ensemble that perfectly complemented her effortless glamour.

The actress stepped out wearing the Green Kuromi Top by Sodope Club, priced at ₹4,687, paired with the Nhi Truc Green Skirt by THOME Designs. The co-ord set exuded a soft, feminine charm with its soothing mint-green hue and flowy silhouette. The cropped collared top featured a deep neckline and a fitted structure, lending the outfit a contemporary and playful edge.

She paired it with a voluminous, pleated maxi skirt that gracefully skimmed the floor and added movement to the look. The ensemble struck the perfect balance between comfort and chic, making it ideal for a relaxed birthday outing.

Disha elevated the understated look with luxurious accessories. She carried a Chanel Quilted Lambskin Mini Square Classic Flap Bag, adding a touch of timeless elegance to the contemporary outfit. For footwear, she opted for Steve Madden's Brinnie White Heel Sandals, priced at ₹9,999, keeping the styling minimal yet polished.

Her beauty look remained natural and effortless. She wore her long, dark tresses loose in soft waves and kept her makeup fresh and dewy, allowing her radiant skin and easy smile to do all the talking.

While her daytime appearance won hearts, Disha also gave fans a glimpse into her birthday celebrations on social media. The actress shared pictures from a club-like setting, where she was seen enjoying the evening with her close friends, including her best friend, actress Mouni Roy.