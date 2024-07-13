Discover How ChatGPT 4.0 Is Transforming Daily Life And Human Relationships

Pic: Freepik

If you have watched the popular Hollywood movie ‘Her’ which centers on a man who falls in love with the female voice of his computer's operating system, you would know how technology can really change your life. Similarly, the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a young man falling in love with a robot – a result of the world of Artificial Intelligence or AI. It is moving at lightning speed. And its hero just acquired a super power. What are we talking about? ChatGPT – it can now see – so now, we can have relationships with AI generated bots, thanks to Open AI which has released GPT 4. It is the latest version of the super hit Chatbot. Think of it as an update, just like our phones get software updates, ChatGPT has got an update too. But before we talk about this update that’s making waves, let’s understand what ChatGPT is

Talk to the ‘box’

If you haven’t heard of ChatGPT, you have been living under a rock. It’s a new software that can write your essays and emails. Do your math worksheets, clear your MBA exam, play your teacher, become your lawyer, possibilities seem endless. GPT stands for Generative Pre trained Transformer and the prefix chat means that it allows you to get all that you are looking for in a simple chat. It has been developed by a research lab called Open AI. It allows humans to engage in conversation with AI bots.

The new version ChatGPT 4.0 will take all of this to the new level. It has learned to be more precise and accurate. It can now respond to the images by analyzing it and giving a description. It can now give you a description by just seeing a picture of ingredients. “This feature can be useful for visually impaired people. By converting text to speech and giving detailed descriptions can empower them to engage with information and communication more independently,” says Alicia Varghese, a research scholar in Bengaluru.

Double edged sword

Apart from all mathematical and literary solutions, ChatGPT 4.0 is proving to be a reliable companion. It can engage you in meaningful conversations, offer advice, and even provide emotional support. This can be especially beneficial for individuals who feel isolated or have limited social interactions. The accessibility of ChatGPT means that companionship is just a few clicks away. This also offers solace to those who otherwise feel lonely.

“It can help people work through their emotions by providing a non-judgmental platform for sharing feelings. Unlike human companions who may not always be available, ChatGPT is accessible anytime with immediate response. One can discuss any sensitive topics without the fear of judgment or repercussions, which can be comforting and encouraging,” says Mansimar Singhal, a corporate employee and a student of AI in Mumbai.

While ChatGPT can mitigate feelings of loneliness, it can also exacerbate them. As users become more reliant on AI for social interaction, they may gradually withdraw from human relationships.

“This dependency can lead to a vicious cycle where the ease and comfort of interacting with ChatGPT replace the complexities and demands of real-life relationships,” says Leena Paranjpayee, a relationship counselor. She further opines that over-reliance on ChatGPT can reduce the motivation to seek out and maintain human connections. “It can make real-life interactions more challenging. It can also lead to emotional isolation from society as people might find it easier to interact with a machine than to engage in potentially uncomfortable human interactions,” adds the relationship counsellor.

Unrealistic expectations

So far, users and the organisations working to build these bots are positive that ChatGPT can also have a positive impact on interpersonal relationships by acting as a mediator or giving advice. “It can help resolve conflicts and gain insights into their relationships. Chatbots are also very engaging which can help improve communication skills. It also prompts users to reflect on their relationships and behaviors which can help in personal growth and improve relationships,” says Khushi Saharia, clinical psychologist. However, she also points out that ChatGPT can also lead to the deterioration of relationships. “The convenience of AI interaction might make real relationships seem less rewarding or too demanding. Spending time with ChatGPT can also take away a lot of time that one may spend nurturing real relationships. Eventually, one may never feel satisfied with real relationships since the expectations from a relationship are high after using ChatGPT for interactions,” says Kreena Joshi, a psychologist from Mumbai.

Paranjpayee suggests that one needs to be conscious of the time spent interacting with AI and ensure it does not replace human interactions. “Make an effort to engage in real-life social activities and build meaningful relationships. ChatGPT is a supplement and not a replacement for human relationships. It can be a tool for support and learning but not a substitute for genuine human connections,” she says.

Who will pull the strings?

Another reason users need to be conscious is the speed at which it is developing. It has made the world unpredictable. This phase is seeing extremely powerful technology and if there’s one thing that we can learn it is that tech will be used for good and evil. “Ultimately, in which direction it goes lies in the hands of the companies that are developing it. Are they being transparent? Where are they getting the information from? Are they policing the sources? What about the government? Will they be able to move quickly and establish the legal guardrails for this kind of developments? Looking at the social media policies gives us an idea and it’s not very encouraging. This can be seen as a cautionary tale so we do better this time because the worst risks could be the ones that we can’t even anticipate yet. Of course the world does not have all the solutions right now but one thing is indisputable that GPT 4 is a big step forward. Every short and accurate response by the technology is a giant leap for mankind,” says data scientist Dr Palak Ghoshal.