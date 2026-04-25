Diphtheria Outbreak In Australia: Rare Disease Resurfaces After 50 Years, Raises Global Concern; Everything You Should Know | Canva

A rare but potentially life-threatening infection, Diphtheria, has made an alarming return in Australia after more than five decades. Health authorities have reported a fresh outbreak in the Kimberley region, with cases rising in recent months, particularly in remote communities where vaccination coverage may be inconsistent.

The resurgence has prompted public health alerts and renewed emphasis on immunisation, as experts warn that even vaccine-preventable diseases can reappear if vigilance drops.

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What Is Diphtheria?

Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae, primarily affecting the nose and throat. It spreads through respiratory droplets, such as coughing or sneezing or through direct contact with infected skin lesions.

What makes the disease particularly dangerous is the toxin it produces, which can damage vital organs like the heart and nervous system if not treated promptly. Medical intervention usually involves administering diphtheria antitoxin along with antibiotics.

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Symptoms To Watch Out For

The infection often begins with symptoms similar to a common cold but can escalate quickly. Early signs include a sore throat, mild fever, and difficulty swallowing. As the condition worsens, patients may develop swollen neck glands, commonly referred to as a “bull neck” along with a thick grey membrane forming in the throat, which can obstruct breathing and become life-threatening.

While countries like India have established strong immunisation programmes, the outbreak serves as a crucial reminder of potential vulnerabilities. High population density and regional disparities in healthcare access mean that even small gaps in vaccination coverage or awareness can increase the risk of such diseases resurfacing.

How to prevent?

Health experts stress that vaccination remains the most effective defence against diphtheria. Ensuring children receive their full course of vaccines, along with timely booster doses in adolescence and adulthood, is essential. Maintaining good hygiene practices and avoiding contact with infected individuals can further help reduce the spread.