Diljit Dosanjh Dons ₹2.25 Crore Audemars Piguet Watch During Mumbai Concert; Sanya Malhotra's Rolex Also Grabs Attention |

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh gave fans a memorable moment during his Mumbai concert as part of the AURA India Tour 2026. The performer spotted actress Sanya Malhotra among the audience and invited her to join him on stage. What followed was an impromptu dance moment that left the actress visibly thrilled and quickly caught the attention of fans online.

However, apart from their interaction, the luxury watches worn by the two stars also became a talking point. Diljit was seen sporting an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch reportedly valued at ₹2.25 crore, while Sanya's Rolex Day-Date 36 is estimated to be worth ₹16 lakh. Together, the timepieces are said to be valued at approximately ₹2.41 crore.

Diljit Dosanjh's ₹2.25 Crore Audemars Piguet Watch Steals The Show

For his Mumbai concert, Diljit opted for an extravagant Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 'Iced Out' watch. Reportedly priced at ₹2,25,00,000, the luxury timepiece features the Royal Oak's recognisable octagonal bezel and integrated bracelet, both covered in brilliant-cut diamonds.

The diamond-studded design made the watch a standout accessory, particularly under the concert lights. Known for its distinctive silhouette, the Royal Oak is one of the Swiss watchmaker's signature creations.

Sanya Malhotra Wears A ₹16 Lakh Rolex Day-Date 36

Sanya Malhotra also brought a touch of luxury to the evening with her Rolex Day-Date 36, reportedly valued at ₹16 lakh. The classic timepiece features a fluted bezel, the brand's signature day-and-date display and a President bracelet.

While Diljit's watch made a statement with its heavily embellished appearance, Sanya's Rolex reflected a more timeless and understated approach to luxury.

Diljit Dosanjh Invites Sanya Malhotra On Stage During Mumbai Concert

A video circulating on social media captures the special interaction between the two stars. While performing before a packed venue, Diljit noticed Sanya in the audience, reached out his hand and invited her to come on stage.

The actress happily accepted the invitation and joined the singer, who then encouraged her to dance along with him. Sanya appeared visibly delighted by the unexpected moment as the crowd cheered them on.

Diljit later shared a glimpse of their interaction on social media, accompanying the video with a sweet note for the actress. He wrote, "MUMBAI Sanya Ji what a Charm."