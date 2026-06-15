'Dig At Pakistan?' French President Emmanuel Macron Uses 'Dhurandhar' Track For PM Modi's Welcome Video; Internet Reacts |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France has generated significant buzz online, not just for the diplomatic engagements but also for a social media post by French President Emmanuel Macron that has caught the attention of netizens.

Ahead of the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron in France, where the two leaders held discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation in several sectors, including civil nuclear energy. During a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India and France discussed cooperation in the nuclear sector, including small and advanced modular reactors, and invited French nuclear companies to directly participate in India's nuclear energy sector under the SHANTI Act.

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Amid the high-level meetings, a video shared by President Macron's official Instagram handle quickly went viral. The reel captured the warm interaction between the two leaders as Macron welcomed Prime Minister Modi to Nice.

What particularly stood out was the background music chosen for the clip. Macron used the popular track from the recently released Bollywood film Dhurandhar, instantly catching the attention of Indian social media users. The use of the song sparked a flood of reactions online, with many users interpreting it as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with India.

Several netizens even speculated that the choice of music could be viewed as a subtle message of support for India on the global stage and a nod to its firm stance against adversaries, particularly Pakistan. Social media platforms were flooded with comments praising Macron's gesture, with many users calling it a "power move" and appreciating the growing camaraderie between the two leaders.