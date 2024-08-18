 Different Styles of Lumba Rakhi: A Vibrant Celebration of Sisterly Love
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDifferent Styles of Lumba Rakhi: A Vibrant Celebration of Sisterly Love

Different Styles of Lumba Rakhi: A Vibrant Celebration of Sisterly Love

Each style of Lumba Rakhi is a testament to the creativity and craftsmanship of the region, making the ceremony a vibrant celebration of sisterly love and protection.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Different Styles of Lumba Rakhi | I Jewels

Lumba Rakhi, a traditional Rajasthani ceremony, has evolved over time, giving rise to various styles and designs. These diverse styles reflect the creativity and craftsmanship of the region, making each Lumba Rakhi unique and special.

1. Traditional Lumba Rakhi: The classic design features a long, colorful thread adorned with intricate patterns, beads, and sequins. This style is a staple in Rajasthani culture and is often passed downu through generations.

FPJ Shorts
Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back Seat’
Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back Seat’
Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For Keeping Calm
Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For Keeping Calm
'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel
'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel
OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment Exam Objection Window Closes August 22!
OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment Exam Objection Window Closes August 22!
Traditional Lumba Rakhi

Traditional Lumba Rakhi |

2. Beaded Lumba Rakhi: This style features a rakhi thread heavily embellished with beads of various shapes, sizes, and colors. The beads add a touch of elegance and sophistication to the traditional design.

Beaded Lumba Rakhi

Beaded Lumba Rakhi |

3. Sequin Lumba Rakhi: Sequins are a hallmark of Rajasthani craftsmanship, and this style features a rakhi thread covered in shimmering sequins. The sequins catch the light, adding a festive touch to the ceremony.

Sequin Lumba Rakhi

Sequin Lumba Rakhi |

4. Shell Lumba Rakhi: This coastal-inspired design features shells of various shapes and sizes, adding a natural and earthy touch to the traditional rakhi.

Shell Lumba Rakhi

Shell Lumba Rakhi |

5. Floral Lumba Rakhi: This style features a rakhi thread adorned with intricate floral patterns, often made from silk or cotton threads. The floral design adds a delicate and feminine touch to the ceremony.

Floral Lumba Rakhi

Floral Lumba Rakhi |

6. Mirror Work Lumba Rakhi: This style features a rakhi thread embellished with small mirrors, adding a touch of glamour and sparkle to the traditional design.

Mirror Work Lumba Rakhi

Mirror Work Lumba Rakhi |

7. Kundan Lumba Rakhi: Kundan is a traditional Rajasthani gemstone setting technique, and this style features a rakhi thread adorned with intricate Kundan work.

Kundan Lumba Rakhi

Kundan Lumba Rakhi |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Sanskrit Day: Facts About The Oldest Language Of The World

World Sanskrit Day: Facts About The Oldest Language Of The World

Different Styles of Lumba Rakhi: A Vibrant Celebration of Sisterly Love

Different Styles of Lumba Rakhi: A Vibrant Celebration of Sisterly Love

'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Is Making Waves On The Internet, Here's How To Nail The Modest...

'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Is Making Waves On The Internet, Here's How To Nail The Modest...

What is Lumba Rakhi? Symbol of Sisterly Love And Significance

What is Lumba Rakhi? Symbol of Sisterly Love And Significance

Raksha Bandhan 2024 Date, History And Significance

Raksha Bandhan 2024 Date, History And Significance