Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan follows only 'ONE' profile on Instagram? Read to know

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an actress who always is the talk of the town though her appearance in the Hindi movies have considerably reduced. Her appearance onscreen is a visual treat for her fans across the globe and film industry alike.

Aishwarya is quite active on Instagram and shares updates about her day-to-day life with fans through her posts on Instagram. Most common pictures are the picture with her family, husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan from their birthdays to their family vacations.

See a few of her posts on Instagram:

When she wished her husband on Instagram-

On Christmas-

Her post on her parents' anniversary-

The diva has 11.6 million followers on Instagram but she follows just one person. Who could that be? Well, it is none other than her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married for 15 years. The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007. On November 16, 2011, they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary in April.

