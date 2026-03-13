Did India Invent The Telescope? Foreigner’s Claim Goes Viral; Take A Look!

Did India Invent The Telescope | Youtube/ Liam Richards

India is such a diverse country with hidden gems, mysteries, and unsung tales. A viral video circulating online has sparked curiosity and debate, as an Australian traveller claimed that the telescope was invented in India. In the clip, the traveller is seen pointing to a sculpture at the Hoysaleswara Temple, suggesting that ancient Indians had knowledge of optical instruments similar to telescopes. The video showed a carving which holds a binocular-shaped object. The video has quickly gained attraction on social media, with users expressing surprise, amusement, and skepticism.

Australian traveller goes viral

Australian traveller named Liam Richards took the internet by storm when he raised the question of telescope invention. In the video, he said, "So our history books have lied to us again. The telescope they say it was only invented in 1608 in the Netherlands. 500 years, 600 years before the invention, it's carved in stone here in India."

The Hoysala temple | Photo Credit: Tripadvisor

The Hoysala temple was built in the 12th century in Karnataka. The temple is known for its intricate carvings, detailed sculptures, and rich architectural heritage. While many of the carvings depict gods, dancers, and scenes from epics, some sculptures have curious shapes and designs that travellers and enthusiasts sometimes interpret in creative ways. The Australian traveller in the video claims one such sculpture resembles a telescope, suggesting that India may have developed the instrument centuries before it appeared in Europe.

The sculpture resembles a telescope: Australian traveller

In the video shown by the traveller, a small human figure is seen holding a long tube-like object in his hand and looking up at the sky. According to the Australian traveller, the object is a telescope. He said that the Hoysala temple has more than 20,000 carvings and it is beyond comprehension.

About Hoysaleswara Temple: A UNESCO Heritage Site

Hoysaleswara Temple also known as The Hoysala temple, is an ancient temple which is situated in Karnataka. The black stone temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This magnificent temple, which is known for its marvellous architecture, was built around 1121 CE using soapstone. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is renowned for its intricate, dense, and highly detailed carvings.