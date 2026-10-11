Devotional Fervour Marks First Day Of Shardiya Navratri At Kamakhya Temple | X

Shardiya Navratri has begun in India on Sunday, October 11, 2026. Navratri is the celebration and honouring of the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. The first day honours Goddess Shailputri, daughter of the Himalayas. On this occasion, devotees visited Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple early on Sunday morning and offered prayers at the revered Shakti Peetha. Let's take a look in detail.

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Kamakhya Temple witnessed a large number of devotees

On Sunday, October 11, Kamakhya Temple witnessed a large number of devotees. Worshippers gathered on the first day of Shardiya Navratri, lit lamps, offered prayers and sought blessings at the revered Shakti Peetha. The temple saw a surge of devotees on the first day of Shardiya Navratri, which is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas.

Why is Kamakhya Temple special?

Located atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, the Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and among India's most revered pilgrimage sites. Dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, an embodiment of Shakti, the temple is renowned for its Tantric traditions and unique rituals. Unlike most Hindu temples, it does not house an idol but worships a naturally formed yoni-shaped stone, which symbolises feminine power and creation.

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Associated with Goddess Sati

According to Hindu beliefs, the temple is associated with the goddess Sati and is considered an important centre of Shakti worship. The temple is particularly famous for the annual Ambubachi Mela, which celebrates the goddess’s connection with fertility and feminine power. During Navratri, devotees visit the shrine to offer prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Kamakhya.