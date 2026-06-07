Devotion Or Pollution? Viral Video Shows Sarees Dumped In The Sacred Rivers Of Gangotri And Yamunotri Dham; Netizens Demand Action

Ganga and Yamuna are two of the most sacred rivers in India, dedicated to Goddess Ganga and Goddess Yamuna. According to Hindu mythology, these rivers are considered sacred, and their waters are believed to have the ability to wash away sins, which is why people worship them. But what if questions arise about the righteous way of devotion?

A viral video showing large quantities of sarees, cloth offerings, and other waste floating in the waters of the sacred waters of Gangotri and Yamunotri dham which is situated in Uttarakhand. The viral clip of the river has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The clip, which has been shared across various platforms, has reignited concerns about pollution in two of India's most revered rivers and raised questions about the environmental impact of certain religious practices.

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Sarees dumped in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers

A video of devotees dumping sarees and clothes in the name of offering them to Goddess Ganga and Yamuna has surfaced online and gone viral. The video has been flooded with netizens' reactions, with many calling it offensive and hurtful to religious sentiments at the same time. The video appears to show heaps of discarded sarees and ritual offerings accumulating along riverbanks and in the water. Many users expressed shock at the sight, pointing out the contradiction between worshipping rivers as sacred entities and contributing to their pollution. Several netizens called for stricter waste management measures and greater public awareness regarding environmentally responsible ways of performing religious rituals.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar calls for action

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is known for advocating environmental causes and actively campaigning for nature and climate conservation, called for urgent action and demanded restrictions on such practices. She commented on a video on Instagram and wrote, "This should be banned."

Netizen reactions

The viral clip has reignited a broader conversation about balancing faith and environmental responsibility. Many users stressed that protecting rivers should be considered an integral part of respecting and honouring them. One social media user wrote, "The government should introduce very strict punishment for those who pollute."

Another user, Jagga-artly, wrote, "They don’t deserve this nature… Floods the are right choice made by God for them."

Mr Rohan Kashyap wrote, "Kash Dhram k sath Log civic sense bi sikhana suru kre sath me school se hi civics sence ki class lgaye bahot jyada jruwat hai humare desh sabhi school me ek class civic sense ki honi chahiye.

About Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham

Gangotri Temple, located in the Uttarkashi district at an altitude of around 3,100 metres, is dedicated to Goddess Ganga. According to Hindu mythology, this is the place where Goddess Ganga descended to Earth after Lord Shiva released the river from his matted locks to reduce the force of her fall.

Gangotri And Yamunotri Dham |

Yamunotri Temple, situated at an altitude of about 3,293 metres, is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna, the sister of Yama, the god of death. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Yamuna protects devotees from untimely death and purifies the soul. The annual pilgrimage yatra has been open for devotees since April 2026, and it will continue till November.