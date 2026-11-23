Dev Deepavali 2026: Why The Day Is Dedicated To Lord Shiva? Know The Mythological Story Behind It | FPJ

Dev Deepavali, also known as Dev Diwali or Dev Deepawali, is one of the most significant religious celebrations observed in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and is set to be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The festival is observed every year on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival falls 15 days after Diwali.

The festival holds special significance for devotees of Lord Shiva and is associated with the victory of good over evil. On this day, thousands of devotees and visitors gather along the ghats of the holy River Ganga to witness the spectacular sight of countless earthen lamps illuminating the riverfront.

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Dev Deepavali 2026

Ghats are set to be illuminated with earthen lamps, and the sky is scheduled to fill with fireworks, with deepdaan on Kartik Purnima, Tuesday, November 24, 2026. According to Drik Panchang, Pradosh Kaal Muhurat will be from 5:08 PM to 7:47 PM, only for a duration of two hours and 39 minutes.

Dev Deepavali and Lord Shiva

According to Hindu mythology, Dev Deepavali commemorates Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura. The demon was believed to have received a powerful boon from Lord Brahma, which allowed him to build three magnificent cities, collectively known as Tripura. These cities were located in the heavens, the sky and the earth.

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With his growing power, Tripurasura began troubling the gods and creating chaos across the three worlds. Unable to defeat him, the gods approached Lord Shiva and sought his help to restore peace.

Lord Shiva agreed to protect the universe and eventually destroyed the three cities with a single arrow. This victory earned him the name Tripurari, meaning the destroyer of Tripura. That is why Dev Deepawali Utsav is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima, which is observed on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima.

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Why it's called Dev Deepavali

Following Lord Shiva's victory over Tripurasura, the gods celebrated the occasion by lighting lamps and offering prayers to express their gratitude. According to religious belief, the gods descended to Earth and celebrated Diwali on the ghats of Varanasi.

The festival is celebrated with Ganga Aarti, prayers, cultural programmes and the lighting of millions of diyas along the ghats. For devotees, it symbolises the triumph of righteousness, divine protection and the victory of light over darkness.

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