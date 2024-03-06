Destinations For The Adventurous Woman Solo Travelling

FPJ

Solo travel has evolved into a profound journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and liberation, particularly for women. As the world opens up to adventurous souls, tropical beach destinations stand out as idyllic havens for solo female travellers seeking sun, sea, and serenity. From the azure waters of the Caribbean to the palm-fringed shores of Southeast Asia, these paradises offer a sanctuary for women to explore, reflect, and rejuvenate.

Explore a curated range of packages, both domestic and international, specifically designed for the adventurous solo woman traveller.

Dubai

Immerse yourself in the dazzling metropolis of Dubai. Indulge in a luxurious 4-night women's getaway starting only at just Rs. 24,995, inclusive of visa fees and insurance.

Explore the wonders of Dubai with a captivating city tour and unwind on a mesmerising Dhow cruise. Experience exclusivity like never before! Explore the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and marvel at the architectural marvels like the Palm Jumeirah.

Stroll through the vibrant souls, experience the thrill of a Desert Safari, and unwind on the pristine beaches. Dubai offers a unique blend of modern luxury and cultural heritage, making it an ideal destination for solo female travellers.

Thailand

Immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of nature or succumb to the captivating allure of the cabaret stage at an exciting women’s special getaway starting at just Rs.12,495.

The Land of Smiles beckons with its stunning beaches, delicious cuisines, and rich cultural heritage. Island hop in the turquoise waters of Phuket, explore the ancient temples of Chiang Mai or learn the art of Thai cooking in Bangkok. Thailand is known for its warm hospitality and welcoming atmosphere, ensuring a comfortable and enriching solo travel experience.

Thailand's Koh Samui, with its palm-fringed beaches and luxury resorts, offers a blend of relaxation and indulgence for solo female travelers.

From indulgent spa treatments to exhilarating water sports, Koh Samui caters to every whim and fancy, inviting women to unwind and embrace the island's tropical allure.

Singapore

This tiny island nation packs a big punch when it comes to things to see and do. Stroll through the futuristic Gardens by the Bay, visit the iconic Marina Bay Sands, or indulge in retail therapy on Orchard Road.

Singapore is a haven for solo travelers with its efficient public transport system, diverse cultural experiences, and abundance of safety measures.

Experience a serene getaway to Sentosa Island including a spectacular night show against the majestic open sea, or enjoy indoor Skydiving at the iFly Singapore for the more adventurous ones.

Indulge in all of this and much more in Singapore with women’s special packages starting at just Rs. 27,495 for 4 nights.

Kerala

Take a trip to Kerala, a place to experience peace and tranquillity. Also known as God's Own Country, it is a must-visit place for those who admire natural beauty and are interested in spending a peaceful vacation.

From sightseeing in Munnar to adventure activities in the Periyar National Park, this place has a lot to offer to its visitors.

Paddy fields, beautiful backwaters, and palm-fringed beaches of Alleppey are sure to spellbound visitors. Enjoy a relaxing getaway in Kerala with women’s special solo packages starting at just Rs. 24,290 for 3 nights.

Northeast India: A taste of the hills

Embark on a tranquil and soothing 4-night solo women's retreat to India’s North-East. Standing high in the Himalayas at an altitude of 2134m, Dorje Ling (Darjeeling), or place of the thunderbolt, offers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountain peaks, with the Kanchendzonga rising higher than all the others.

Often referred to as the Queen of the Hills, it remains just as alluring with its tiny waterfalls, little villages, and a narrow gauge railway track. Surrounded by world-famous tea gardens and snow-capped mountains, Darjeeling remains one of the most exotic destinations. Graeme Westlake in his book ‘An Introduction to Hill Stations in India’ refers to Darjeeling as having ‘A view Scarcely Unrivalled on Earth’.

Gangtok, a resting ground for people traveling to North Sikkim is truly a travellers delight. Surrounded by Monasteries and Orchids, Gangtok became the state capital in the mid-19th century 35 Km from Gangtok, and at an altitude of 12,400 feet is Changu lake which derives its waters from the melting snow of the surrounding mountains. Legends say that lamas could forecast the future by studying the color of the lakes waters.

Indulge in a women’s special solo package to the northeast with packages starting at Rs. 51,290

For solo female travellers, tropical beach destinations offer more than just sun and sand; they provide a canvas for self-discovery, empowerment, and growth.

Whether it's finding solitude in a secluded cove, forging connections with fellow travellers, or embracing new experiences, these paradises inspire women to embrace their independence and embrace the world around them. On the other hand, the massive mountains offer the opportunity to conquer your fears, with exciting treks, paragliding, river rafting, and an excursion through the mesmerising valleys.