Designer Maheka Mirpuri: 'I Design For The Woman, Her Life, Her Identity, Her Pace'

Maheka Mirpuri has never followed trends. The multifaceted personality is a fashion designer, jewellery creator, event curator, fitness enthusiast, and philanthropist – seamlessly blending these roles as she traverses along. Following the success of her Modern Maharani collection in 2024, which travelled effortlessly from Banaras to Bridgerton, the designer has returned with the next chapter. Maharani Athleisure for Spring/Summer 2026 reimagines royalty through movement, strength, and modern lifestyle, with a new-age wardrobe of zipper jackets, elevated tracksuits, and fluid summer separates. Each piece is engineered with precision while carrying the house’s distinctive codes, statement glamour layered with intricate detailing, creating a seamless dialogue between performance and polish.

This season is defined by an ethereal fluidity, led by the weightless grace of French organza and the grounded, breathable ease of linen. Each ensemble is elevated by the brand’s signature hand-painted jackets—wearable masterpieces that transform movement into a vivid display of artistry and personal expression. The standout innovation of the collection is the Power Strap, a bold reinterpretation of the classic suspender. Merging utilitarian roots with fierce glamour, these pieces are meticulously adorned with Swarovski crystals for high-octane shine, intricate thread work and statement buttons for rich texture. More than just an accessory, these straps represent a striking interplay of symbolism and style, cementing their status as an unmistakable Maheka Mirpuri signature.

Excerpts from the interview:

In 2024, you created the Modern Maharani collection. How did that lead to Maharani Athleisure in 2026?

Modern Maharani allowed me to explore a woman’s regal identity through couture. But as I lived with the collection, I began asking a new question: what does the Maharani look like in her everyday rhythm? Not dressed for an occasion, but for life. Maharani Athleisure is that evolution. It moves the narrative from ceremony to movement, from grandeur to ease, from stillness to fluidity. It’s the same woman, just in a new chapter, active, expressive, and completely unconfined.

Athleisure isn’t typically associated with designer wear. What inspired this collection?

Athleisure today reflects how women truly live, travel, work, wellness everything overlaps. I wanted to bring my couture sensibility into that space without losing the comfort it represents. The idea was to create pieces that feel effortless but look refined — athleisure with a pulse, a point of view, and an unmistakable identity.

Can you elaborate on the colours, fabrics, and silhouettes in this collection?

Maharani Athleisure is built on movement and mood. The colour palette is airy, modern, and summer-led soft whites, sorbet tones, gentle metallic highlights, and deeper shades that add structure. The fabrics include lightweight linen, Swiss cotton, French organza, and my signature taffeta — materials that breathe, yet hold presence. Silhouettes are relaxed but intentional — zipper jackets, elevated co-ords, track sets, fluid separates, and hand-painted outerwear. Every piece balances comfort with couture detail.

Sustainability is key in fashion today, and you have also been vocal about it. How do you incorporate it in your creations?

For me, sustainability begins with longevity. I design pieces that are meant to be worn, re-worn, and styled across seasons. We use durable, high-quality fabrics, minimise waste through thoughtful cutting techniques, and ensure all embellishment is done by hand — supporting our in-house artisans and craft clusters. Slow, mindful production has always been my foundation — long before sustainability became a trend.

You’re also a jewellery designer. How does that aspect of your work influence your fashion creations?

Jewellery teaches precision; it trains your eye to notice the smallest nuance: a curve, a texture, a glimmer. That sensibility naturally flows into my garments. While I don’t use precious stones on clothing, I translate that feeling through Swarovski accents, metallic textures, and artisanal threadwork. The intention remains the same to create pieces that feel personal, not just worn.

You started your fashion house over three decades ago. How has your design language evolved over the years?

Over the years, my design language has become more intuitive and more personal. Earlier, I designed for the occasion. Today, I design for the woman - her life, her identity, her pace. The foundation remains the same: glamour, structure, and craftsmanship. But the interpretation is now lighter, freer, and deeply connected to how women live today.

Was there a turning point that shaped your journey?

Every milestone taught me something, but the real turning point was understanding that authenticity is my greatest strength. The more I leaned into my own storytelling — whether through couture, hand-painted surfaces, or now athleisure the clearer my path became. Staying rooted in craft while embracing change has kept me centered.

How have you stayed relevant and ahead of trends?

Relevance comes from listening to women, to culture, to the world around me. I evolve with changing lifestyles while staying true to my core. Trends don’t guide my design, real life does. When you create from a place of honesty and craft, your work naturally transcends time.

Is there someone you’d love to design for?

I’ve always believed that every woman who wears my clothing is my muse. But I am especially drawn to women with presence who carry quiet strength, confidence, and individuality. They embody the spirit of the Modern Maharani.

How would you describe your personal style?

My personal style is effortless with a touch of statement clean lines, comfortable silhouettes, and one defining element that elevates the look. Even in simplicity, I gravitate towards pieces with a signature whether it’s a hand-painted jacket or my MM Power Straps. Style, for me, should feel natural, never forced.