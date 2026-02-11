'Desi Baddie': Actress Tanvi Gadkari, Who Went Viral During India Vs USA ICC T20 WC26 Match Gives Ultimate Fit Check; Ripped Shorts, Cropped Jersey | WATCH

'Desi Baddie': Actress Tanvi Gadkari, Who Went Viral During India Vs USA ICC T20 WC26 Match Gives Ultimate Fit Check; Ripped Shorts, | Instagram @tanvi__gadkari

Tanvi Gadkari, the now-viral face from the India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, is owning her internet moment in style. The Mumbai-based actor grabbed nationwide attention after a cameraman captured her celebration when Suryakumar Yadav hit a massive six. Within hours, social media users tracked down her Instagram.

Leaning into her virality, Tanvi recently shared a detailed fit check of the outfit she wore to the match, the very look that contributed to her becoming an internet sensation.

WATCH VIDEO:

For the game day, Tanvi opted for a bold blue cropped jersey top with orange accents, perfectly balancing sporty and stylish. She paired it with distressed denim shorts featuring a black statement belt. Knee-high black boots elevated the look, adding style to the sporty base.

Her accessories amplified the “desi baddie” aesthetic. She stacked blue and orange bangles on one hand as a nod to team colours, while an oxidised bracelet and statement oxidised drop earrings added a traditional touch. A tiny blue bindi subtly wrapped the entire look together, blending modern glam with desi charm.

Viral Moment:

Tanvi carried a black shoulder bag with dramatic fringe detailing, which added flair to her outfit. Her hair was styled in a sleek, pulled-back ponytail, keeping the focus on her sharp features. Soft glam makeup, defined brows, peachy blush, nude lips completed the effortlessly fierce look.

Known for her roles in The Archies and the popular web series Campus Beats, Tanvi Gadkari is trully enjoying being talk of the town.