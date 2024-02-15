'Desert Festival' Is All Set To Kick Off Under The Canopy Of Adventurous Experiences

Pinterest

The world-famous dessert festival is all set to embark on and inflame your wanderlust with vibrant celebrations and incredible programmes to sneak into the heritage crux of Rajasthan. From the heritage monuments to the sunset at the lake, vibrant turbans, and decorated camels are ready to welcome you with a legacy of traditional charm. Featuring an enthralling camel race in the hotspot, the sweet thali and handicrafts stalls have been major attractions of the carnival over the years.

Key Highlights

The famous 'Maru Mahotsava' is an enchanting opportunity if you want to explore the world-famous desert of Thar. The auspicious occasion will begin with a 'Maha Aarti' followed by the 'Turban Tying Competition' and 'Tug of War'. It's the most appropriate spot for those who want to see the camel race. Apart from the fire display, desert symphony, and mehandi competitions, the camel safari and folk music shows are listed as other highlights that may excite your heart!

Something for Everyone

The festival will offer something for almost everyone, with a pretty democratic and inclusive approach! For history fanatics, there are glimpses of heritage monuments like the 'Government Museum of Jaisalmer', 'Nathmal Ji Ki Haveli', 'Bada Bagh', 'Patwon Ki Haveli', and many more, while foodies can experiment with different local flavours like 'Churma', 'Ker Sangri' and 'Lassi and popular street food. The interior decoration aesthetics, with particular Rajasthani prints, textiles, and metalwork, will be available at pretty affordable prices. If you are a nature-driven person, you can visit Gadisar Lake, while sport enthusiasts can attend the amazing polo match. You can also behold the sunset on the 'Sam Sand Dunes' and count stars after the sun goes down!

Dates and Deadlines

You have three mediums to reach the spot: earth, water, and air, and it's much more than a Deepa Mehta film series! The only element that lacks here is the fire to explore more! You can attend the festival as per your preference between February 22 and February 24.