Department of Posts Honours Dr. Batra's® Healthcare with Postal Special Cover on Completing 25 Years

The ceremonial Stamp was launched by actress Madhoo with Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra and Goa Circle, and Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra's Healthcare |

Dr. Batra’s® Healthcare; the largest chain of homeopathic clinics in the world was honoured by the Department of Posts, Government of India, with the launch of a Postal Special Cover celebrating 25 years of Dr. Batra's® Healthcare.

The special First Day Postal Cover was unveiled on Doctors' Day, July 1, 2026, at a ceremony hosted at the General Post Office (GPO), Mumbai, marking a proud milestone in the journey of one of the world's largest homeopathy healthcare networks. Guests who attended the event were industrialists Shekhar Bajaj, Habil Khorakiwalla, Nadir and Rati Godrej, Nawaz Singhania, Ajit Singh, Kavita sheth, Pooja Bedi, Mickey Mehta, Tara Deshpande, Bharat Dhabolkar, Vivek Phansekar, Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Mr. Daniel N , Counsel General , Argentina among many others.

Dr Batra with Kavita Seth |

The honour recognises Dr. Batra's® Healthcare continuing contribution to patient care, innovation in homeopathy and its role in bringing holistic healthcare solutions to millions of families in India and across international markets. Over the last twenty-five years, the organisation has helped transform the perception and practice of homeopathy, making it accessible, scientific, and trusted by patients worldwide.

Founded by Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, the organisation has grown from a single clinic into a chain of over 225 clinics in 10 countries across the world as a globally recognised healthcare institution, serving patients while remaining committed to its founding philosophy of compassionate, patient-centric care.

Dr Batra with Nadir and Rati Godrej |

Commenting on the occasion, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman Emeritus at Dr. Batra's® Healthcare, said, "As the founder of Dr Batra’s® this recognition gives me great joy specially since it comes on Doctors Day, my 50 years of medical practice and my 75th birthday. Today is a recognition of every doctor, healthcare professional, colleague, and patient who has been part of our 25-year journey. I accept this honour with deep gratitude and humility."

Speaking on the occasion movie Madhoo said, “I have known Dr Batra for many years and I am in awe of the wonderful work that he does. Not only has he revolutionalised homeopathy but, I have also witnessed from close quarters his passion for photography, singing and writing and donating the proceeds for visually challenged children, old age homes and animal welfare. I wish him all the very best on this special day.”

The event was held on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at the General Post Office Auditorium, Fort, Mumbai, in the presence of Mandira Bedi, Roop Kumar Rathod, Pooja Bedi, Nawaz Singhania, Kailash Surendranath, Shekhar Bajaj, Vivek Phansalkar, Nandita Puri and Shaina NC among other distinguished guests, healthcare professionals, government officials, and well-wishers.