Decoding Jennifer Aniston's DESI LOOK by Manish Malhotra from 'Murder Mystery 2' trailer

Have you ever imagined Jennifer Aniston, aka 'Rachel Green', wearing a lehenga? I'm sure the answer is NO!

But, to everyone's surprise, Jennifer Aniston has taken the internet by storm with her Desi Look.

In the trailer of Jennifer's upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, the first thing that any Indian noticed was Jennifer Aniston in a sparkling lehenga. The sequel to the blockbuster film, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, will be released on March 31, this year.

Jennifer Aniston in a white Manish Malhotra lehenga

In a particular scene in the trailer, Jennifer and Adam arrive for the Maharaja’s wedding in Indian attire. Jennifer wore a stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga with a silver thread and crystal work, which she paired with Indian jhumkas and a wrist accessory, styled by Deborah McGuire, who previously worked with Aniston in the classic Friends.

This sequel to the 2019 film features a gamut of traditional Indian attires, used to dress the attendees at the wedding.

Adam Sandler in a Sherwani

Her co-star–Adam is seen wearing a classic Manish Malhotra sherwani in the same shade of silver, which is teamed with white pants, and has a neckline and sleeves featuring golden work.

Mélanie Laurent in a Papa Don't Preach red outfit

Apart from Jennifer, French actress– Mélanie Laurent joins the cast in the new sequel. Laurent wore a classic red kurta pants with bead embroidery and thread work by the famous Indina label– Papa Don’t Preach.

