Dazzle your home with unique Christmas décor

Choices galore

The Christmas ornaments and embellishments space is seeing a slew of new launches and collections. Itsy Bitsy, India’s largest hobby store, decided to manufacture their own Christmas decorations this year and this collection is completely handmade aimed to give employment opportunities for rural women. Baro Market has collaborated with terracotta, shola, ceramic, macrame and theekri artists to create a special line of Christmas products that are handmade, unique, and come from magical hands across India. The Yellow Dwelling’s Christmas Collection 2021 embodies the concept of Hygge, a Danish concept of finding comfort, coziness, and warmth in simple, soothing things. Maeva’s Christmas embellishments and ornaments collection have been created keeping in mind the current trends and style preferences.

“Red and greens for a classic traditional Christmas decor, and white and silver for a White Christmas vibe. We even have blue and rose-gold ornaments for people who want to do something different with their holiday decor,” says Raina Singhwi Jain, Head of Marketing India, Gala Group Germany.

Advertisement

Decor mantra

Usually, a collection of related objects arranged in one area, vignettes are used to create striking focal points in any space. “They can be placed in your entryway, on your coffee table, shelves or on the dining table as a centerpiece. A few things to note while curating a vignette is picking a theme, choose from vintage to rustic farmhouse or Scandinavian Christmas. Use rule of three, pick three items usually of varying heights and shapes for styling a vignette. Sticking to a colour theme and playing with patterns and textures brings more visual interest. Tree ornaments are quintessential décor items this festive season. While showcased as tree ornaments the sky’s the limit with its usage. We have also created some innovative DIY wall hangings using sticks and our macramé baubles,” says Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy, Co-founder, The Yellow Dwelling. The idea is to add a personal touch and create a nook that reflects your personality. After all Christmas is all about celebrating holidays and spending time with family at home and this is best done when you interpret the season in your own way.

“Let your decor tell stories about your home, you and your family. When you look for things you might want to get, look at things that have meaning, are special and make a difference to everyone involved. Make table centerpieces with Christmas candles that look and smell great. Add some Christmas cheer to your table set up with Christmas themed table linen, napkin rings, coasters and trinkets,” says Aashini Shah, Creative Director, Baro Market.

Advertisement

Myriad uses

Using ornaments is not just about hanging them on Christmas trees. Put them in long cylindrical jars and keep them on the credenza or your living room table or hang a bunch above your dining table using something as simple as a thread or a dried branch for a more rustic look. You can also use a tray to keep the tiny, dried Christmas trees in one place and add small dried pinecones too. Rashmi Closepet, Co-founder & Director, Itsy Bitsy says, “We have stunningly refreshing wreaths with a more natural look that could be used to adorn your doors in your homes. The natural hay ones could be used as is or decorated further to your liking. The decorative baubles in various shapes, finishes, colours and sizes will jazz up your Christmas tree. They could also be dropped from the ceiling. The Tabletop trees could be placed on tables and along the windowsill.”

This year the home décor trends have been seen to lean towards a minimal, eco-friendly, and textural home. Sustainability has been the core to it all, using natural fibers like cotton, linen, jute, hemp, cane, water reed grass in home interiors.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 10:03 AM IST