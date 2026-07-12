Dark Side Of Clean Eating: What Is Orthorexia?

As the old saying goes, ‘we are what we eat.’ It is true that our health depends on the food we eat. If we eat healthy food such as good fats, full of proteins and all the right vitamins and minerals, it will show. But too much obsession with eating healthy can cause a condition called Orthorexia Nervosa.

Symptoms

Eating healthy and what we think is healthy can be two different things when it comes to Orthorexia. Priyanka Chopra, a clinical nutritionist, says, “When a person is diagnosed with orthorexia, it is often found that these patients eat foods they perceive as healthy, not necessarily nutritionally adequate.”

Orthorexia may have several symptoms, both physical and psychological. Bhavisha Sancheti explains some of the deficiencies a patient is likely to have due to orthorexia. She says, “Talking from a nutritional perspective, micronutrient deficiency may be the most common issue faced by them. Depending on the severity of the deficiency, other health challenges emerge, such as weakness, fatigue, stomach upset, skin and hair issues and other complications depending on the deficiency.”

We need to know and understand the early signs of orthorexia. Dr Nitin Shah, a psychologist, explains what happens to our brain when we have early signs of orthorexia. He says, “Food stops being just food. It starts carrying meaning. Certain foods feel 'safe’. Others start feeling 'wrong' or even risky. And once that association is formed, the reaction becomes quite automatic. A situation comes up—like eating outside—and the mind quickly labels it as not safe. That triggers anxiety. The person avoids it or controls it. And then they feel relief.”

Orthorexia & OCD

In addition to these symptoms, Chopra also points out the similarity between Orthorexia and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. She says, “Orthorexia may be recognised as obsessive focus on 'healthy' eating, rigid food rules, guilt or anxiety after dietary deviations, social avoidance, and impaired daily functioning. Studies show it can lead to weight loss, nutritional deficiencies, perfectionism, and compulsive behaviours resembling anxiety or OCD traits, but each individual may experience this differently; some even experience aggression and anger due to nutrient deficiencies.”

Orthorexia and OCD often overlap. Dr Shah says, “It’s more about the pattern underneath—a certain discomfort with uncertainty, and a need to feel in control. Now that need can attach itself to different areas. For some people, it shows up as checking or contamination fears. For others, it gradually shifts toward food, health, or “purity.” So the person hasn’t really changed—but the focus of their anxiety has.”

Case study

Dr Shah shares a story of a patient who surprised him with his take on eating healthy. Dr Shah says, “I remember one client saying something that really stayed with me: “I’m not eating like this because I want to. I feel like I have to.” That “have to” is important because that’s where it stops being a lifestyle choice and starts becoming something else.”

He adds, “When we explored further, it turned out that this pattern had intensified during a time when they felt quite unsettled in other areas of life. Food had become the one place where things felt predictable. So the rigidity wasn’t random—it was actually helping them cope. And that changes how you approach therapy. Instead of trying to “fix” the diet, you start looking at: “What is this pattern doing for them?” because unless that need is addressed, the pattern usually finds another way to come back.”

Treatment

It is important to address the problem at an early stage. Dr Shah guides as to how the condition can be treated. He says, “I usually think of it in a few simple ways. Don’t just look at what someone is eating—look at how they feel about it. If there’s guilt, fear, or anxiety around food, that’s a sign that something deeper is going on. Try to understand what the behaviour is doing for them. In many cases, it’s helping them feel more in control, less anxious and more certain. If you remove the behaviour without addressing that, something else tends to take its place.”

Work on flexibility—but gently. He says, “It’s not about suddenly breaking all the rules. It’s about helping the person experience that they can handle a little bit of 'not perfect’… and still be okay. And finally, if it starts affecting daily life—relationships, social situations, or mental well-being—it’s a good idea to seek help.”

Read Also Why Seasonal Eating Is The Key To Better Health

In the end

Dr Shah simply explains where the condition begins and how to overcome it: “Orthorexia doesn’t really start with food. It usually starts with a need to feel a certain way—more in control, more certain, more safe. And recovery begins when that feeling can come from somewhere else…not just from following strict rules.”

Eating healthy is a good lifestyle choice, but it is important to identify the difference between obsession and a general desire to be healthy. A balance is needed. If the symptoms are addressed, the condition can be overcome.