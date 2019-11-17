Dare to do a Ranveer Singh

Hue & cry

When it comes to colours then he indeed goes the whole hog. Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight? Ranveer Singh has always been a divergent character in Bollywood. “Ranveer Singh once said, ‘I really enjoy doing cameos. It’s just a day’s work, and you get to play a new character.’ Whatever he wears, suits his whims and fancies,” mentions Juhi.

Comfort factor

One has to be a little whimsical in order to be like Ranveer Singh as he sets a great example on how to have fun with fashion while standing out from the crowd. His idiosyncrasy is worth praising. However, when dressing to stand out, it’s important that one must feel comfortable in their own skin.

Stay unpredictable

“The key is to be yourself and be open to taking risks,” says Hemant. Dare to be unpredictable. Try moulding ’70s and ’80s fashion in a modern way, and always carry pop colors. “Choose edgy avant garde style and follow neon colours,” suggests fashion trend forecaster Ankit Sood. Kinnary Panchamia recommends,

“Take a colour that looks fab on you with a twisted style. Follow the trend forecast and use that element and make it larger than life in looks.” Make sure each OOTD that you wear has a story to tell and then definitely you are arresting all the attention.

Experimental celebrities

Ankit says, “Ranveer Singh, for me is some kind of energy booster. He still says that crazy is yet to come and he is big fan of Lady Gaga’s style dressing.” He adds, “There is no other celebrity who is at par with Ranveer Singh but Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khuranna, Badshah and Diljit Singh are still quite playful with their luxury styling aesthetics.”

Hemant opines, “Kalki has a refined sense of style that has evolved over the years. She seamlessly blends European fits with Indian prints and vice versa, making for quirky yet classic ensembles.” However, designer Kinnary Panchamia votes for Sonam Kapoor, Govinda and Heidi Klum.

Men of the world, are you ready to carry off fluffy slip-ons, pyjamas and maybe later skirts too?!