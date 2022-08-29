Daradia Clinic: Where every pain finds solace!

Have you ever been in any kind of pain? Probably yes. Who on earth is born painless, pain-free, or completely healthy? Nobody, correct? However, pain becomes so excruciating for some people that it becomes complicated when the right treatment is not available.

Chronic pain can lead to behavioral changes that affect QOL and daily activities, as well as depression, anxiety, marital and interpersonal issues, decreased productivity, unemployment, compromised social roles, isolation, financial burden, dependence, prolonged analgesic use, and decreased self-esteem (ADL). Although there have been enormous improvements in science and technology, knowledge and skills are still mostly underutilized. In India, there is a significant prevalence of painkiller usage due to inadequate training of medical personnel and a lack of public awareness, which leads to a high prevalence of side effects such as gastritis, kidney failure, and bone marrow depression.

Many individuals are not aware that a lot of chronic pain patients can benefit from interventional pain treatment techniques.

DARADIA The Pain Clinic in Kolkata, West Bengal, saw this pressing issue and is treating patients with chronic pain in light of modern practices. Aside from this, DARADIA The Pain Clinic conducts pain management research, trains physicians in pain management, and offers pain management fellowships to physicians. It was founded and registered in September 2008 in Kolkata, India, and it was inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police of Kolkata Gautam Mohan Chakraborty.

Dr. Gautam Das, an anesthesiologist and pain physician who gradually left anaesthesia practice to become a full-time pain physician, observed that doing something in his own country for Pain therapy and solutions would not only ease the patients looking for its rehab but would also facilitate them with treatment related to it.

Dr. Gautam Das had over a decade of experience in pain management when he opened this clinic.

When did Dr. Gautam Das find DARADIA - the pain clinic and why is it the patient’s first choice?

The clinic began in Ultadanga, Kolkata, with two daycare beds, and by 2018, it had its own fully functional exclusive pain management hospital with 12 beds. It was the first time in India that there was a fully operational dedicated pain management hospital with in-patient beds. The clinic is based on modern facilities, open communication, and the best team of exceptionally talented pain specialists.

DARADIA offers modern interventional pain management services that address a wide range of symptoms, including those caused by migraine, trigeminal neuralgia, arthritis, herniated discs, spondylosis, and neuro spine illnesses. It also aids in the treatment of knee, cancer, shoulder, and nerve pain. DARADIA employs cutting-edge techniques such as Ozone Nucleolysis, Radio-Frequency (conventional, bipolar, pulsed, and cooled radiofrequency), spinal cord stimulation, epiduroscopy, spine endoscopy, cryoablation or cryoneurolysis, vertebroplasty, intrathecal pump, and others. DARADIA popularised a number of most modern interventional techniques in India. Patients come from all over the country, as well as Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, to visit this pain centre.

This pain clinic's primary goal is to assist patients in achieving the highest functional capacity possible within their medical and psychosocial limitations by reducing narcotic medication, attempting to reduce pain, increasing activity levels, and modifying pain-reinforcing behaviour.

At PGI Chandigarh in 2011, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh presented the “Best Pain Clinic” trophy and the Indian Society for the Study of Pain's "Best Pain Clinic" award. This was a first in India's history of pain management. DARADIA was also awarded "Excellence in Pain Practice" by the World Institute of Pain in each of the three categories of pain practice, research in pain medicine, and medical training in pain medicine in 2010. The International Association for the Study of Pain alos recognised DARADIA's courses and workshops.

“Daradia Hospital and Pain Management Centre in Kolkata received the World Institute of Pain's "Excellence in Pain Practice" award for the first time in Asia in 2010, as well as the Indian branch of the International Association of Pain's "Best Pain Clinic" award. Not only is it the best pain management hospital in Kolkata or the best pain management clinic in Kolkata, but it is also the best pain clinic in the entire country. ISSP, India's IASP chapter, awarded us the "Best Pain Clinic" award.” Dr. Gutam said.

"For the first time in Asia, we received the World Institute of Pain's "Excellence in Pain Practice" award in three categories for superior pain practise, research, and training," said Dr. Gautam Das adding on how he feels about his initiative.

He has four books on pain treatment, as well as over a hundred publications in national and international medical journals. The evaluation of a pain patient was organised systemically for the first time in his book, "Clinical Methods in Pain Medicine". Sri Kesharinath Tripathi, the honourable governor of West Bengal at that time, introduced the second edition of this book. South Africa's health minister, Benny Malakoane, presented another of his books, "Basics of Pain Management."

When asked where he sees this hospital and clinic in the future, he stated that he has worked hard and will continue to work hard. He plans to treat as many patients as possible in the future by utilising all available resources and equipping this hospital with talented personnel, technologies, and resources.