Dalai Lama Honoured With Traditional Tenshug Ceremony At Gyuto Monastery; Know Its Significance | Instagram

The 14th Dalai Lama was honoured with a traditional Long Life Offering Ceremony, known as Tenshug, during his visit to Gyuto Tantric Monastery in Sidhbari, near Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, on November 28, 2026. The spiritual event brought together thousands of monks, nuns, Tibetans and international followers for the morning ceremony, which followed the inauguration of the monastery's new Dharma Teaching Hall and debating courtyard.

The spiritual leader also inaugurated the newly constructed Dharma Teaching Hall at the monastery, marking an important occasion for the Tibetan Buddhist institution.

The rituals and offerings included the participation of Abbot Khangser Rinpoché, a mandala, representations of the enlightened body, speech and mind (a statue, scripture and stupa), monastic robes and auspicious emblems.

What Is A Tenshug Ceremony?

Tenshug is a traditional Tibetan Buddhist ceremony in which prayers and offerings are made for the long life, good health and well-being of a revered spiritual master, particularly His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The ceremony reflects the deep respect and devotion that followers have towards their spiritual leaders.

It is also an expression of the community's wish that the spiritual master continues to guide followers through his teachings, wisdom and compassion.

Why Is The Ceremony Important?

In Tibetan Buddhism, the long life of a spiritual teacher is considered significant because their continued presence allows them to share their knowledge, preserve religious traditions and guide future generations.

Such ceremonies typically involve elaborate Buddhist rituals, including the recitation of prayers, traditional offerings and expressions of devotion. They are performed with the intention of invoking blessings and good health for the spiritual teacher.

The Dalai Lama, who is regarded by Tibetan Buddhists as the manifestation of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion, holds a deeply revered position among his followers.

About Gyuto Tantric Monastery

Gyuto Tantric Monastery is located in Sidhbari, near Dharamshala. It is an important centre of Tibetan Buddhist learning and tantric traditions. The inauguration of its new Dharma Teaching Hall is significant for the monastery's efforts to provide facilities for religious teachings and the preservation of Buddhist knowledge.

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