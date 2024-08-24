Dahi Handi: How Women Govinda Are Stealing The Spotlight

As the vibrant festival of Janmashtami approaches, the streets across India come alive with the echoing chant, "Go... Go... Go... Govinda!" Traditionally associated with men forming human pyramids to break the Dahi Handi, this age-old custom is witnessing an abrupt change. Women, once considered outsiders to this spectacle, are now stepping into the spotlight, proving that strength, dedication, and passion are not confined by gender.

Inspiring change

The rise of female Dahi Handi participants is not just about competition but also about inspiring others. Their involvement challenges traditional gender norms and encourages women everywhere to pursue their passions regardless of societal expectations. The media coverage of these achievements is playing a crucial role in normalising female participation and celebrating their successes.

The Dahi Handi festival, celebrated with immense enthusiasm, symbolises the playful spirit and endurance of Lord Krishna’s escapades. For years, it was predominantly a male-dominated event, with men taking centre stage in constructing intricate pyramids to reach and break the earthen pot filled with curd. However, the landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years.

Rani Chandrakant Surve of the Moraya Mahila Govinda Pathak (Santacruz) reflects this change vividly. An international medallist in karate and a dedicated practitioner of lathi-kathi, Rani’s journey began at a young age. Her involvement with the Govinda pyramids started with inspiration from her childhood and family support. After five years with the Moraya Mahila Govinda Pathak, she now plays a leading role in the team. “For five years, I’ve led as the top performer, driven by the unity and strength we share. It’s often said that people pull each other down, but we defy this by uplifting one another, encouraging each other to climb higher. Our practice runs from 8 to 10:30 PM, under the guidance of our disciplined and supportive coaches, Nagesh and Pravin Mestri, who ensure our safety and readiness. Special care is taken to prevent injuries, with mats in place and girls supporting each other from below. Each year, we aim higher—last year, we built five tiers, and this year, our goal is six. Together, we will achieve it.”

Rani dreams of expanding the horizons for women in the Govinda tradition. “I hope for the introduction of Pro Govinda for women, just as there is for men,” she says, envisioning a future where women compete internationally in this traditional sport.

Challenging tradition

The inclusion of women in Dahi Handi is a testament to their strength and determination. The rigorous training they undergo, from building physical strength to overcoming mental barriers, demonstrates their resilience and commitment. This change is exemplified by the stories of women who have taken significant strides in this traditionally male-dominated arena.

Kalpana Karan Nivate of the Jolly Mahila Govinda Pathak (Vile Parle East) provides another inspiring perspective. Reflecting on her journey since 2010 under Coach Tanhaji Sir’s guidance, she says, “Years ago, Govinda was considered a male-only tradition. However, my path from Konkan to Mumbai, balancing work, chores, and late-night practices, showcases the relentless spirit of women challenging norms. Coach Tanhaji believed women could form human pyramids too, and in 2010, he began the journey of the Jolly Sports Club Women’s Govinda team. Our practice starts a month and a half in advance, involving 30-40 participants, including 12-year-old girls and women. We carry the responsibility of preserving our culture and passing on this tradition to future generations.”

Dahi Handi is not limited to Mumbai in Maharashtra. Mamata Mahesh Arunadekare, a dedicated member of the Shivshakti Mahila Govinda Pathak from Rajapur, Konkan, shares her experiences and aspirations. “For the past decade, I’ve been part of this team, which was established in Rajapur in 2005 and is now in its 19th year. Traditionally, we tour Konkan, breaking handi pots across the region. This year, however, we’re setting our sights on Mumbai to gain the recognition we believe we deserve. Last year’s Pro Govinda event demonstrated the need for a larger platform. We’re the only all-women’s team from Konkan that performs up to six levels, showcasing extraordinary skill and dedication. Our members, both national and international, train rigorously despite their competitive schedules. I’m deeply thankful to our coach, Pratik Guruji, for his unwavering support and for providing us with the ideal platform to shine.”

Vision for the future

The vision for an inclusive and diverse participation in Dahi Handi is becoming a reality. The next time you hear the chant, "Go... Go... Go... Govinda!" remember that it now resonates with the strength and spirit of women who are making history, one pyramid at a time.