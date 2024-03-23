Culinary Trip In India: Plan 'Food-Travel' For Enthralling Experiences

The Global Travel Trends Report 2024 has traced the emerging upsurge of culinary trips among Gen-Z enthusiasts. The discovery of new destinations, combined with exploring different foods, has been highlighted as the new enthralling trend of 'food and beverage tourism'. The world Food Travel Association remarks it as a 'pursuit and enjoyment of unique and memorable food and drink experiences, both far and near.'

The traditional and experimental Indian recipes serve various incredible foods from major cities and states of the nation. These authentic recipes with piles of authenticity are tantalizing enough to astonish your taste buds with their striking taste and aroma.

Kori Ghassi: Mangalore

Kori Ghassi is a Mangalorian style chicken recipe that is served with roasted chillies, tropical spices and coconut milk. Ghassi or gravy, is prepared with coconut milk, fenugreek seeds and tangy tamarind to prepare boneless chicken. The city of Mangalore serves the best Kori Ghassi for a lip-smacking culinary trip experience.

Rickwach: Uttar Pradesh

Rickwach is a local snack in Uttar Pradesh that is made with 'Arbi' leaves. As a traditional recipe to celebrate the rainy month of 'sawan' during July–August, the golden crunchy 'Rickwach pakode' are best served with tea or coffee.

Khorisa Mass: Assam

Khorisa Mass is a unique fish curry that is cooked with bamboo shoot, tomato and mustard seeds in the Assam region. Widely popular among indigenous and tribal communities, the flavour of 'Bamboo-shoot' changes the texture and aroma of the dish to capture the ogles of food-travelers.

Rogan Josh: Kashmir

If you are planning a trip to Kashmir, jot down 'Rogan Josh' on your list. The Rogan-Josh with powerful marinating and the 'dampokhtak' art of slow cooking is one of the best mutton recipes in the history of culinary evolution.