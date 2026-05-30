Crossword Bestseller List: Top Trending Titles Everyone Is Talking About

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The Supreme Gift by Paulo Coelho

Known for turning simple truths into profound life lessons, Paulo Coelho delivers yet another deeply reflective read with The Supreme Gift. Written in Coelho’s signature poetic and philosophical style, it feels less like a conventional book and more like a quiet conversation with your soul. A profound non-fiction masterpiece, it beautifully unravels life’s greatest virtue and the transformative power of love. Published by HarperCollins, the book is priced at ₹499 and is a definite addition to your must-read list.

Hooked by Asako Yuzuki

Dark, addictive, and impossible to ignore, Hooked is a gripping psychological thriller by Asako Yuzuki, published by Harper and priced at ₹699. The novel dives into the complexities of desire, societal pressure, and emotional hunger in modern life. It follows two women in their 30s in Tokyo, whose desperate search for connection turns into a toxic obsession. Exploring themes of identity, obsession, and the hidden emotional cost of fitting into society, the story lingers long after the final page.

Strange Buildings by Uketsu

From bestselling author Uketsu comes another unsettling fictional mystery that blends horror with psychological suspense. Strange Buildings revolves around eleven eerie structures, each with its own floor plan, architectural impossibility, and disturbing backstory. A writer obsessed with the occult investigates these cases, slowly discovering that the buildings are connected in ways far more sinister than imagined. Published by Penguin Books and priced at ₹599, it is the kind of book that keeps readers constantly guessing.

Buildit by Albinder Singh Dhindsa

Entrepreneurship meets real-world hustle in Buildit, a practical and inspiring read by Albinder Singh Dhindsa. Drawing from his own journey of building a successful business, the book explores the realities of scaling ideas, navigating failures, and creating impact in a competitive landscape. Honest, sharp, and motivating, it’s a must-read for founders, aspiring entrepreneurs, and anyone curious about what it truly takes to build something meaningful from the ground up. Published by Harper Business, this business and management guide is available for ₹599.

Release Me by Tahereh Mafi

Tahereh Mafi returns with her trademark emotional intensity and lyrical storytelling in the second book of the Shatter Me spin-off series, set in The New Republic. The story follows the intense enemies-to-lovers romance and political struggle between Rosabelle Wolff, a silent and emotionless assassin working for the cruel Reestablishment, and James Anderson, a charming operative determined to bring the regime down. If you enjoy suspense and thrillers, this gripping and emotionally charged young adult novel, published by Harper and priced at ₹499, is one to pick up.

Gita for Gen Z: Clarity in Chaos by Raina Sen

Ancient wisdom gets a refreshingly modern voice in Gita for Gen Z: Clarity in Chaos. Breaking down the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita into relatable lessons for today’s fast-paced world, Raina Sen makes philosophy accessible, practical, and surprisingly comforting. From dealing with anxiety and uncertainty to finding purpose and balance, this Penguin Tattva publication speaks directly to a generation navigating constant noise and pressure. Thought-provoking yet easy to read, this guide is available for ₹399.

The Rules Book by Mikael Krogerus

Smart, concise, and endlessly useful, The Rules Book is packed with practical frameworks to simplify decision-making, communication, productivity, and everyday life. Mikael Krogerus transforms complex ideas into clear, actionable insights that readers can apply instantly. Published by Profile Books and priced at ₹399, this business and management title serves as the perfect pocket guide to navigating life and career.

Starside by Alex Aster

Unfold an immersive fantasy world with Starside by Alex Aster. The author creates a richly imagined universe filled with danger, magic, ambition, and emotional intensity. This high-stakes enemies-to-lovers romantasy follows Aris, an orphaned blacksmith’s apprentice who enters a deadly competition to reach the magical realm of Starside and seek revenge on the goddess who killed her family, only to be forced to team up with her greatest enemy. Published by Bloomsbury Archer and priced at ₹699, this is the kind of book that keeps readers up until 3 a.m.

Sisters in Yellow by Mieko Kawakami

A gripping noir coming-of-age story set between Tokyo’s 1990s nightlife and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sisters in Yellow follows fifteen-year-old runaway Hana as she escapes her abusive home and finds survival and sisterhood in Tokyo’s criminal underworld. Mieko Kawakami’s writing captures the quiet complexities of relationships and the emotional spaces between people with remarkable intimacy. Exploring the many layers of womanhood, this deeply evocative novel, priced at ₹799, is a must-read for lovers of contemporary literature.