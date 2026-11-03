Creating Research Faculty Is One Of The Biggest Challenges Of The Indian Higher Education System

Backdrop:

India is witnessing a remarkable transformation in higher education. The National Education Policy NEP 2020 has emphasized the importance of research, innovation, multidisciplinary education, and global competitiveness. Universities and colleges are now expected not only to impart knowledge but also to generate new knowledge through quality research. Consequently, thousands of teaching faculty members across the country are being encouraged, and in many cases expected, to become “active researchers”. While this aspiration is commendable, the transition from being primarily a “teaching faculty” to a “research faculty” is a formidable challenge.

The question, therefore, is not whether teachers should engage in research, but whether the existing academic ecosystem adequately prepares and supports them to make this transition successfully.

Present Scenario:

Traditionally, the role of faculty members in many Indian colleges has been heavily teaching-oriented. A typical teacher spends a major part of the day conducting lectures, preparing lesson plans, evaluating answer scripts, mentoring students, managing administrative responsibilities, participating in accreditation activities, and organizing institution events. Research often receives attention only after these responsibilities have been completed. Under such circumstances, expecting “high-quality research output” becomes unrealistic.

Research Challenges:

Absence of Mindset: Research demands a completely different mindset from classroom teaching. A good teacher explains “existing knowledge effectively”, whereas a good researcher “questions existing knowledge” and attempts to “create new knowledge”. Research requires curiosity, patience, analytical thinking, creativity, and the ability to deal with uncertainty and failure. These competencies are not automatically acquired through years of teaching experience.

Lack of Adequate Training Intervention: One of the biggest obstacles is the absence of formal research training. Many faculty members complete doctoral degrees that are primarily intended to fulfil eligibility requirements for recruitment and promotion. Unfortunately, not all doctoral programmes adequately develop advanced research skills such as identifying research gaps, designing robust methodologies, statistical analysis, academic writing, publishing in reputed journals, or securing research grants. As a result, several teachers possess qualifications but may not possess sufficient confidence to undertake independent research.

Institutional Ambience: Another challenge is the institutional culture. In many higher education institutions, particularly affiliated colleges, research has never been a core expectation. Success has traditionally been measured through student pass percentages, classroom effectiveness, and administrative efficiency rather than publications or patents. Changing such deeply rooted institutional culture requires visionary leadership and long-term commitment. Faculty members cannot become productive researchers merely through circulars/guidelines/policies or performance appraisal systems.

Research Time: Time remains perhaps the greatest barrier. Effective research cannot be performed in fragmented hours between classes. It requires uninterrupted periods for reading literature, collecting data, analysing findings, writing manuscripts, revising drafts, and responding to reviewers. Faculty members teaching twenty or more hours per week often struggle to dedicate sufficient time to research. Without “reducing teaching load” or “providing dedicated research leave”, expecting world-class research outcomes is unrealistic.

Infrastructure: This also plays a significant role. Access to modern laboratories, research databases, software, libraries, funding opportunities, and interdisciplinary collaborations varies widely across institutions. Faculty working in metropolitan research universities or traditional government universities enjoy substantial advantages compared to those in rural or resource-constrained colleges. The disparity in research facilities creates unequal opportunities for academic growth.

Writing Skills: Academic writing presents another major hurdle. Publishing in internationally indexed journals requires precise academic language, logical argumentation, rigorous methodology, and adherence to ethical standards. Many competent teachers hesitate to publish because they lack confidence in academic writing, particularly in English. The increasing expectations regarding plagiarism checks, citation styles, systematic reviews, and publication ethics add further complexity.

Publish or Perish Culture: The pressure to publish has also produced unintended consequences. Quantity often overshadows quality. Some faculty members fall prey to predatory journals, paper mills, or unethical publication practices simply to meet promotion requirements. Such practices damage both individual credibility and the reputation of Indian higher education. Institutions must therefore encourage “responsible research” rather than numerical targets. The advent of AI is accentuating the problem by creating a culture of artificial publication ability.

Funding Needs: Financial support is equally important. High-quality research frequently requires grants for equipment, fieldwork, travel, software, surveys, and publication charges. Many institutions have limited internal funding, while obtaining external grants involves highly competitive processes. Faculty members unfamiliar with grant writing often find themselves discouraged after repeated rejections.

Student Fellowship: In many research endeavours, particularly scientific research, students are often involved, and they do a significant amount of the work. But in the absence of a “research fellowship scheme" in many institutions, these deserving students are not compensated adequately for the work done by them. This demotivates students and leads to subsequent lack of involvement.

Way Ahead:

Despite these challenges, the transformation is certainly possible. Numerous inspiring examples exist across India where dedicated teachers have evolved into accomplished researchers. Their success demonstrates that research excellence is not determined solely by institutional prestige but also by continuous learning, perseverance, and collaborative engagement.

Professional development programmes can play a transformative role. Regular workshops on research methodology, academic writing, statistical tools, artificial intelligence in research, systematic literature review, publication ethics, and grant proposal writing can significantly enhance faculty competence. Mentorship by experienced researchers can further accelerate learning and reduce the anxiety associated with beginning research.

Collaboration should become the cornerstone of research development. Faculty members from different institutions and disciplines should jointly undertake research projects. Interdisciplinary research often produces more meaningful outcomes because complex societal problems cannot be solved within the boundaries of a single discipline. National and international collaborations also expose teachers to diverse research cultures and methodologies.

Technology has created unprecedented opportunities for aspiring researchers. Artificial intelligence tools can assist in literature searches, language improvement, data organization, referencing, and preliminary analysis. Digital libraries provide instant access to thousands of scholarly publications. Online research communities facilitate collaboration across geographical boundaries. However, AI should complement human intellect rather than replace originality, critical thinking, and ethical judgment.

Institutional leadership has perhaps the greatest responsibility. College managements and university administrators should establish research cells, provide seed funding, reduce teaching loads for active researchers, reward quality publications instead of merely counting numbers, and create supportive research ecosystems. Recognition and encouragement often motivate faculty members more effectively than mandatory compliance.

Equally important is a change in personal attitude. Faculty members must embrace lifelong learning. Research begins with asking meaningful questions arising from classroom experiences, industry interactions, and societal needs. Every classroom challenge can potentially become a research problem. Teachers who remain intellectually curious naturally evolve into researchers over time.

India's aspiration to become a global knowledge leader depends significantly upon strengthening its research ecosystem. Teaching and research should not be viewed as competing responsibilities but as complementary dimensions of academic excellence. Effective teaching enriches research by generating practical questions, while quality research enriches teaching by bringing current knowledge into classrooms. Teaching and research are both equally essential for improving the learning index of an institution.

Authored by Dr A K Sen Gupta, Founder, Higher Education Forum (HEF).