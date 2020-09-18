Covid times: Rebuild your health & boost immunity

1. Onion Juice
Onions are not only a quality source of Vitamin C, but also one of the richest sources of flavonoids, especially quercetin, which has been shown to inhibit inflammation. Onions also contain the mineral selenium, which helps to initiate the body's immune response. Take 2 tsp of onion juice first thing in the morning.
2. Immunity Kadha
This kadha clears out all the toxins from your body and helps to build immunity.
How to make: Take 1 glass of water. Add 1 tsp jeera + 4 to 5 tulsi leaves + 4 to 5 Pudina leaves + 2-3 pieces of black pepper corn + 1 tsp Methi Dana + 1/4th turmeric + 1 laung + 1 Elaichi + 1/4 th cinnamon. Boil the water till it reduces to half. Then strain it and add a few drops of lemon. Take this kadha half hour after the raw Onion Juice.
3. Ripe Papaya & Pomegranate
Enriched with nutrients, ripe papaya and pomegranate are lot more than just fibre rich fruits. Packed with iron, folate, B6, calcium, magnesium, vitamins A, C, B1, B3, B5, E, K and potassium, they are rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancerous properties. Have a bowl full of papaya and pomegranate half hour after Immunity Kadha.
4. Mosambi / Pineapple Juice
Pineapple and Mosambi (sweet lime) have been a part of traditional medicine for centuries. Apart from high content of vitamin C, they contain a variety of vitamins, minerals and enzymes that may collectively boost immunity and increase resistance to infections. After finishing your fruits take a gap of 1-1.5 hours and drink a glass (approx. 300 ml) of this juice.
5. Immunity Booster Soup
Green vegetables are always a great source of nutrition be it vitamins, minerals, antioxidants or phytonutrients. Boil raw papaya, lauki (bottle gourd), beans and drumstick and blend it. Your soup is ready. You can add salt and pepper as per your requirement. Ensure not to miss drumsticks in the soup as it is one of the superfood for immunity. Have a bowl of soup in the evening or before dinner.
6. Cucumber, Carrot & Bell Peppers
Vitamin C present in bell peppers is three times higher than the Vitamin C found in an orange. Ensure to have this small bowl before lunch and dinner every day for making your body alkaline. Have around 150 gm of salad immediately before lunch and dinner.
7. Coconut Water with Lemon
Coconut water should always be consumed fresh. When you add half a lemon to fresh coconut water, vitamin C shoots up by 10 times. Once everyday, for the next few days, having coconut water with lemon is a must. Have it late afternoon usually two hours post lunch. (Note: Kidney patients should not have coconut water)
8. Pumpkin Seeds
In addition to zinc, magnesium and iron, which are vital for immune function, pumpkin seeds possess anti-fungal and anti-viral properties. They are a rich source of healthy fats, fibres and various antioxidants that are beneficial for immunity and lungs. Have 3-4 tsp of pumpkin seeds every evening as a snack.
9. Breathe Easy
A super effective steam vaporiser drop made from the best of nature for everyday use. It helps to maintain respiratory and bronchial health and supports healthy mucus membranes. It is effective for cough and cold, cleanses respiratory tract and significantly improves asthma and other lung issues. Use three-four drops of Reverse Factor's Breathe Easy in boiling water for steam twice everyday.
10. Immunity Powder
Reverse Factor's Immunity Powder is a rich blend of herbs and spices like turmeric, jeera, ajwain and many more. It is great for boosting the immune system, detoxifying the body and combating cold and flu. It contains vitamin C, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.
(Karan Kakkad is an international Nutrigenomics & Disease Reversal expert based in India. He is the Founder & CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more visit: www.reversefactor.in)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)