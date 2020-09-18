Covid times: Rebuild your health & boost immunity

2. Immunity Kadha

This kadha clears out all the toxins from your body and helps to build immunity.

How to make: Take 1 glass of water. Add 1 tsp jeera + 4 to 5 tulsi leaves + 4 to 5 Pudina leaves + 2-3 pieces of black pepper corn + 1 tsp Methi Dana + 1/4th turmeric + 1 laung + 1 Elaichi + 1/4 th cinnamon. Boil the water till it reduces to half. Then strain it and add a few drops of lemon. Take this kadha half hour after the raw Onion Juice.