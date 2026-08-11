Cough, Cold In Monsoon? Try These 3 Ayurvedic Remedies At Home

The rainy season has its own charm in India but is not without health hazards. Two such seasonal dangers are cough and cold. They take time to heal if you don’t take the right remedies. Fortunately, Ayurveda offers harmless yet potent medicinal solutions. Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, explains why we face coughs and colds during the monsoons and provides Ayurvedic home remedies along with Patanjali products to treat them.

Cold and Cough in Monsoons

As mentioned earlier, colds and coughs are common in India due to viral infections linked to humidity, temperature changes, and indoor mould. Humidity causes dampness, mould, and viruses to linger indoors and outdoors, which infect us. Irregular weather causes temperature fluctuations, weakening immunity. Since many stay indoors, virus spread is common.

The symptoms include a runny or stuffy nose, a sore or itchy throat, watery eyes, constant sneezing or coughing, a slight fever, and body or head pain. If the cold and cough worsen and bring in a high temperature, you need to see a doctor. Swami Ramdev now suggests some simple home solutions that will help cure cold and cough along with the useful Patanjali products for the same.

3 Ayurvedic Home Remedies for Cold and Cough

Chana and Raisins: Swami Ramdev suggests taking roasted chana with green or black raisins. Chana contains zinc and antioxidants to battle infections. Easy to digest, it doesn’t harm a sore throat. It is high in carbs and iron to manage related tiredness. Raisins work as a natural cough suppressant, calm throat irritation, and have antioxidants to boost energy. Patanjali Roasted Chana (200 Gms and 500 Gms) is high-quality roasted chana and is a good source of manganese, protein, dietary fibre, copper, phosphorus and iron. The Patanjali Raisins – Kishmish (250 Gms) and Patanjali Raisins Black – Kishmish Kali (250 Gms) are healthy options for your bones’ health and increase blood circulation in the body.

Almonds and Black Pepper: Swami Ramdev advises eating almonds and black pepper to calm a sore throat, lower throat irritation, and boost energy if suffering from a cold. Black pepper clears respiratory passages, while almonds have nourishing fats and vitamin E to strengthen and lower dry cough. Make a powder of almonds, black pepper and rock sugar and mix a spoonful in warm milk to drink before sleeping. Patanjali Almond – Badam (250 Gms) has high levels of fibre to manage digestion, treat constipation, acidity and bloating and is a rich source of vitamin E, magnesium and riboflavin. Patanjali Black Pepper Powder (100 Gms) offers health benefits that help fight colds and coughs.

Turmeric, Ginger, Shilajeet, Ashwagandha and Mulethi: According to Swami Ramdev, cooking turmeric, ginger, shilajeet, ashwagandha and mulethi together and drinking this brew treats colds and coughs. Ginger soothes an irritated throat and treats chest blockage. Turmeric removes viruses. Ashwagandha boosts immunity. Mulethi reduces mucus and treats sore throats. Shilajeet manages cold-related weakness and tiredness. Use Divya Mulethi Kwath (100 Gms), Divya Ashwagandha Churna (100 Gms), and Patanjali Turmeric Powder (20 Gms, 100 Gms, 200 Gms, and 500 Gms) for this decoction.

Read Also Cortisol Balance: 5 Ayurvedic Ways To Manage Stress And Support Hormonal Health

Patanjali also uses ayurvedic methods to prepare products to treat the troubles. Divya Swasari Pravahi (250 Ml) contains Ayurvedic ingredients such as tulsi, cinnamon, clove, mulethi, amaltas, black pepper, and bharangi to give relief from cough, clear chest congestion, reduce mucus, treat sore throat, and boost respiratory health.

Or have Divya Bronchom (35 Gms), which has ayurvedic ingredients such as clove, tulsi, cinnamon, mulethi, lisoda, godanti bhasma, and kakdasingi. It maintains respiratory health and treats chest congestion, bronchial inflammation and sore throat.

Keep Divya Kanthamrit Chewable Tablets (6 Gms) with you, as they are great f

or dealing with cough, cold, and sore throat. They contain essential Ayurvedic ingredients such as mulethi, black pepper, mint, clove, and baheda.

Now, treat colds and coughs in the rains with the help of Ayurveda, home remedies from Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and Patanjali Ayurvedic products.

Fever