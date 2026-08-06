Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Meets Viral Mumbai Model Rhiya Ahir & Other Student Protesters; Felicitates Them For Their Bravery |

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi recently met a group of student protesters in New Delhi, applauding their courage and determination in raising their voices for reforms in India's education system. Sharing moments from the interaction on social media, the Congress leader praised the students for what he described as their commitment to defending constitutional values and standing up for their rights through peaceful protest.

The meeting featured several students who had become widely recognised during the recent protests. Rahul Gandhi posed for photographs with the activists and also shared some of the images that had gone viral during the demonstrations, symbolising his support for their movement. During the interaction, he felicitated the students, acknowledging their resilience and assuring them of his backing.

Among those present was Rhiya Ahir, the Mumbai-based model whose image became one of the defining visuals of the student protests in Maharashtra. The 27-year-old grabbed national attention after she stood in front of a police van carrying detained protesters near Shivaji Park, demanding that those inside be released. Photos and videos of the dramatic moment quickly spread across social media, turning her into one of the most recognisable faces of the movement.

In a symbolic gesture, Rahul Gandhi also recreated Rhiya Ahir's now-iconic protest stance while posing alongside her for photographs. The image has since gained traction online, with many viewing it as a tribute to her role during the demonstrations.

Following her sudden rise to prominence, Rhiya Ahir has also spoken about the challenges that came with the viral attention. She recently approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, alleging that she had been subjected to sustained online harassment, bullying and defamatory content after the protest videos circulated widely.

According to reports, she filed an online complaint and is seeking the registration of an FIR against individuals allegedly responsible for targeting her on social media platforms.