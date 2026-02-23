'Complete Idiots': Viral Video Trolls Tourists Crowding In Goa Outside Local's Home For Instagram Pictures

Image: Ankit Vengurlekar

Fontainhas in Panjim, Goa, is famous for its candy-coloured houses and old-world charm. But this serene neighbourhood recently found itself in the centre of an online storm after a viral video reignited the debate about how tourists treat local spaces.

The buzz began when Instagram creator Ankit Vengurlekar posted a video from Fontainhas, calling out the impact of crowds on local residents. He opened with a pointed observation, "This is what tourists have done to Fontainhas, Panjim."

Check out the video below:

Goa video ignites tourists' civic sense

The camera lingers on a heritage house, where a bold sign reads: "No photography allowed with the backdrop of the house. You are under surveillance." Beside it, tourists cluster, snapping selfies and filming reels, seemingly oblivious to the request.

In his caption, Ankit didn’t mince words: "Tourists have ruined Fontainhas in Panji, Goa, and understandably locals are pissed off! Locals who live in these gorgeous, historic homes DO NOT WANT idiot tourists putting their feet up on their horse walls, moving planters, creating a ruckus, all hours of the day! Why aren’t tourists considerate enough towards locals? Complete idiots."

Internet reacts

The video quickly ignited a flurry of opinions online. Some argued that it’s impossible to ban photography in public spaces, pointing out the irony of recording a video there. Others noted the commercial angle as locals run cafes and shops in the same streets, benefiting from tourist business. "You want the business of the tourists but can’t tolerate? Ahem ahem," one user remarked.

Meanwhile, a user expressed, "I dont see anyone complaining when big budget movies are shot at those places and when those residents are paid. If a common man wants to get themselves photographed suddenly they’re 'illiterate'."

"Sad reality.. this rule of closing streets & banning photography is happening across the country & world no thanks to such tourists," wrote one more.