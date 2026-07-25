Commonwealth Games Explained: When It Started, Why They Matter And More

From British Empire Games To Commonwealth Games | Canva

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event held every four years. It brings together athletes from countries and territories that are members of the Commonwealth of Nations. It is often regarded as one of the world's biggest sporting events after the Olympics. The Games celebrate athletic excellence while promoting friendship, unity and cultural exchange among participating nations. This year Commonwealth Games started started on July 23, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, with an opening ceremony at the OVO Hydro. The multi-sport event runs through August 2, 2026.

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How it all began?

The origins of the Commonwealth Games date back to the late 19th century. The idea was first proposed by Reverend John Astley Cooper in 1891, who believed that a sporting competition among the nations of the British Empire would strengthen goodwill and cooperation. His vision gradually gained support over the following decades.

The first edition

The first edition of the event was held in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in 1930 under the name British Empire Games, where 400 athletes from 11 countries participated, competing in six sports: athletics, boxing, lawn bowls, rowing, swimming and diving, and wrestling. Since then, the event has expanded significantly in terms of participating nations, sports and global recognition.

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Evolution of the Games

As the political landscape changed, so did the name of the Games. They became the British Empire and Commonwealth Games in 1954 to reflect post-colonial independence. It was shortened to the British Commonwealth Games in 1970, and finally the Commonwealth Games in 1978, reflecting the evolution of the Commonwealth itself.

The Commonwealth Games is held every four years. Today, the Commonwealth Games feature athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories competing across a wide range of sports. The event is known for its inclusive programme, which places equal importance on para sports and has consistently promoted gender equality in medal events.

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Impact of World War II

The Commonwealth Games was interrupted only in 1942 and 1946 due to World War II. The global conflict caused massive destruction, made travel unsafe, and forced nations to use all their money and resources for the war instead of sports.

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Where to watch Commonwealth Games in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 have officially begun. It started on Thursday, July 23, 2026. Viewers in India who want to watch the Commonwealth Games, where Neeraj Chopra will be one of the main attractions, can watch live on Sony Sports Network TV channels, while live streaming is available on the SonyLIV app and website.