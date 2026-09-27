‘Comedy Is Our Family Business’: Comedienne And Actor Jamie Lever On Comedy, Family And Carrying Forward The Lever Legacy

The family forms the Levers that unlock clean comedy. Johny Lever’s hugely-talented daughter, Jamie Lever, makes no bones about the fact that her uncle, Jimmy Moses, who she terms her ‘mentor’, and her brother Jesse, are all master humorists.

Jamie, who has done her Masters in Marketing Communications from the University of Westminster, cannot be straitjacketed exclusively in the comic zone. From childhood a musical prodigy, like her dad, she is also an altruist to the fore. She is now set to present her trademark The Jamie Lever Show on October 16 in Mumbai, a charitable event for Alert India.

In an interaction with The Free Press Journal (the media partner for the event), Jamie talks comedy, family, and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did this show happen? What is Alert India all about?

Alert India is an institution championing preventive and curative health services for needy patients suffering from leprosy, TB, HV-AIDs and more. This was a good opportunity for me to give back to society and help the needy when Veera Rao, the manager, called me. Dad has done many shows for them too, and he is known to help the needy with money and is also available to pray for them. I am happy to contribute and follow in his footsteps. The show is to be held on 16th October at the Nehru Centre, the same venue where my first show was held. The proceeds will go to Alert India.

What will we get to see in the show?

The Jamie Lever Show is an out-and-out comedy production meant for ages from 8 to 80! People can come with their families, as it is clean comedy, just like my father’s shows. There will, of course, be my mimicry, my best characters and impersonations. And I will be mimicking singers like Usha Uthup, Ila Arun and Asha (Bhosle)-ji too, with a bit of Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan as well in the music set. All this is in a spirit of fun. Though I keep adding, changing and upgrading the humor each time, people come to watch my show again and again, so it has repeat value.

You mentioned five singers, but not Lata Mangeshkar.

Oh, I can’t dream of reaching her heights! Lata-ji bahut hi badi hai!

But you are yourself a classically trained singer. Tell us something about your musical background.

My father is an ardent music lover. When he found that, as a kid, I was singing in sur and taal, he decided that since I was God-gifted, I should develop that skill. My main guru was the late Ustad Bhure Khan-saab, the renowned harmonium player. But let me tell you that this musical training was the best thing to happen to me ever. It taught me discipline and timing that I can apply in daily life and in my comedy training as well.

Your father was close to Kalyanji, is close to Anandji and they were known to train new singers. Why did you not go to them?

Kalyanji-Anandji did ask my father to send me to them, but my father said that I was not going to be professionally involved in music. He wanted me to just learn for myself, and that whatever happened later would be God’s will.

As a trained singer who imitates others, why have you not come up with an original song?

I am working on my original song now, and I have also helped in writing its lyrics. Earlier, I was just not confident whether I should record a song, and later I became too busy with my shows.

It is also known that though your father was not keen on you following him in the comic zone.

He has always been very protective of me, and would wonder how I would survive. Way back in 2012, not many comedians had made it so big, and certainly there was no daughter of a comedian around to take forward a humorist’s legacy. But he soon understood that I have a talent, a spark and something to give, and he became supportive.

He gave me my very first 10-minute act in his own show while he was touring the United Kingdom in 2011. It was in London at the Watford Colosseum, and I got a standing ovation. He is a God-fearing man, and told me that if this was written in my destiny, he did not wish to stop me.

A standing ovation in a debut performance is awesome! What was your act like?

I had studied there for two years and even did a job for a year. So I just presented my observations about what Indians do there, what they talk, and how the British talked too—their haav-bhaav and so on.

When you present your show now, how much do you prepare?

There is lots of mehnat (hard work) involved. My uncle, Jimmy Moses, is my mentor here. He has a terrific sense of humour. Like I may think of a concept, but he helps develop it, and vice-versa. My chacha and I work together, though my father helps out too. I always prefer to prepare and do my homework. As a stand-up comic, I need to write down and practice my jokes even for a 2-hour show. Even though my father is a veteran, he too does a lot of homework for his shows.

Your brother Jesse seems to be the only serious member in the family.

Jesse is naturally humorous, but he is comfortable as an actor in non-comic roles. Someday, we all hope he will also turn to comedy, for he will be excellent at it. After all, comedy is our family business!

We know how Johny Lever and Jamie Lever are similar. How are they different?

Dad thinks that my singing gives me an edge, that something extra, as I have this added talent. But I am trying to push my boundaries, and challenge myself into doing something different.

Yes, we did see your serious side in the recent Matka King.

Thank you! You will see me as the same character in the second season, which is being written now. And thanks to Matka King, I have signed another serious role in another film.

Your film debut was in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and you played a different character in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. How was it working with another clean comedy legend, Kapil Sharma?

Kapil is unmatched in his field. He is so spontaneous, his timing impeccable and he is so impromptu with words. All that comes only with experience and by being free-minded and without inhibitions. He is so wonderful and kind. He considers me as a younger sister and has always encouraged me. When I went on his show, he praised me openly, which I think is a grand gesture.

You also did theater...

I just did one play, Raeel Padamsee’s adaptation of Grease. I was invited to audition and got the part. It involved singing and dancing as well.

And what is Jamie Lever doing next?

I am touring India in the coming months. My show in Dubai is on 10th October. In January 2027, my film, Hero Ki Heroine¸ releases. I play Govinda’s son, Yash Ahuja’s best friend. Doing this role also has nostalgic value for me, because dad too has played Govinda’s friend in a few films! Of course, my single too is coming up later this year.

So when do we hear you sing in a film?

(Laughs) Intezaar hai!

Leprosy awareness

Through its Leprosy Elimination Action Programme (LEAP), ALERT-INDIA works with communities and public health services in Maharashtra, including areas where distance and limited access to specialist care can delay diagnosis.

Five facts about leprosy