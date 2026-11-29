Many like colouring their hair to either hide the grey or to make it look fantastic. Either way, one must know the right methods for better results. Ayurveda offers organic tips, useful products and help to avoid any issues. Let us understand the mistakes done during hair colouring, the right way to colour hair, and the useful Patanjali products for the same.

Mistakes During Colouring Hair

Initially, many don’t do patch or strand testing. Testing checks for allergies, scalp irritation, or colour shade change. Social media or celebrity colouring trends are a mistake since they might not suit you.

A grave blunder is not following the instructions on the container. Also, many don't invest in good brands, tools, or post-dye washing. Many choose a shade too dark or too light from their natural hair colour. Many reapply on dyed or fading colours or on mid-length, leading to issues like dry hair and buildup.

Washing hair right before dyeing removes natural oils that shield the scalp and help dye pigments deposit. Washing after dyeing removes developed colour particles. Now, know the right way to dye your hair.

Ayurvedic Right Way to Colour the Hair

Focus on natural or plant-based dyes to condition the hair. Before colouring, avoid washing the hair for a day or two. Apply a layer of coconut oil or glycerine around the hairline and ears to avoid spreading the colour. Opt for ceramic or wooden tools to prevent reactions with the natural dye.

While applying, section the hair. Apply from roots to tips and front to back. Once applied, cover the hair with a hat to retain moisture. Wash the colour with tepid or regular water. Don’t shampoo for a day or two to allow the colour to settle. Apply only on dry hair, as damp hair thins the dye.

Ayurvedic Tips to Maintain Hair Colour

Before washing the hair, apply a mild ayurvedic oil like amla oil, coconut oil, bhringraj, brahmi, and sesame oil to manage the hair. Use a shampoo for coloured hair to maintain the colour. Avoid over-washing. Herbal hair masks reduce damage or dryness. After washing, a serum makes the hair manageable.

Herbs: Amla fortifies the hair and boosts growth. Bhringraj boosts hair growth and reduces greying. Shikakai supports overall hair health. Neem purifies the scalp, removes dirt, reduces itching, dandruff, and excess oil, and strengthens hair. Tulsi helps treat scalp irritation and infections, and supports root health and hair growth.

Avoid using too much styling or related products as they make the colour fade and dry the hair. Frequent touch-ups provide evenness, and manage greying or fading.

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Patanjali offers hair colour options and products to maintain the colour. Patanjali Kesh Kanti Hair Colour (Cream & Developer) – Natural Black (40 Gms) and Patanjali Kesh Kanti Hair Colour (Cream & Developer) – Dark Brown (40 Gms) have the goodness of coconut and sesame oil, henna, amla, bhringraj, manjistha, meethi, neem, shikakai, turmeric, jatamansi, etc. They colour while conditioning, nurturing and strengthening hair.

Or choose Patanjali Kesh Kanti Herbal Mehandi (Natural Black) (20 Gms), Patanjali Kesh Kanti Herbal Mehandi (Natural Brown) (20 Gms), Patanjali Kesh Kanti Herbal Mehandi (Dark Brown) (20 Gms) , and Patanjali Kesh Kanti Herbal Mehandi (Burgundy) (20 Gms). These formulas colour while keeping hair smooth and silky. They contain herbs like henna, amla, aloe vera, reetha, meethi, shikakai, neem, and bhringraj.

Patanjali Kesh Kanti Herbal Mehndi (75 Gms and 150 Gms) has henna, amla, aloe vera, reetha, meethi, shikakai, neem, green tea, bhringraj, etc. It nourishes the hair, gives it shine and softness, manages hair fall, early greying, and dandruff, and cools the scalp.

Oil the hair with Patanjali Kesh Kanti Amla Hair Oil (50 Ml, 100 Ml and 200 Ml) . It deeply conditions and moisturises the hair to make it shiny, soft and manageable. It boosts hair growth while dealing with hair fall. It nourishes the scalp too.

Cleanse the hair with Patanjali Kesh Kanti Reetha Hair Cleanser (180 Ml) . It keeps the hair thick, long, shiny and black. It handles hair dryness and roughness and lower hair fall and dandruff. Or use Patanjali Kesh Kanti Hair Cleanser Silk & Shine (180 Ml and 450 Ml) to remove dryness, dust and dirt while giving it shine, boosting hair growth and keeping the scalp clean. It has honey, sesame oil, mehendi, amla, hibiscus, reetha, neem, meethi, bhringraj, mulethi, etc.

Patanjali Hair Conditioner Colour Protection (100 Gms) maintains colour while providing softness, silkiness, vibrancy, and strength. It contains aloe vera, wheat germ, sunflower oil, bhringraj, hibiscus, glycerine, shea butter, etc.

By following the process, avoiding mistakes, and using ayurveda and Patanjali products, colouring hair is an easy task.