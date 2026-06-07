CM Conrad K Sangma Inaugurates A Unique Glass Restaurant At Mawrah Village To Promote Eco Tourism; Know Details Here

CM Conrad K Sangma Inaugurates A Unique Glass Restaurant |

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated a unique glass restaurant on World Environment Day at Mawrah Village in the East Khasi Hills district, marking another step in the state's efforts to promote sustainable tourism and rural development. The project is expected to boost eco-tourism in the region while creating new livelihood opportunities for local communities. The event also featured cultural performances showcasing local heritage and the distribution of cheques to beneficiaries under the Green Meghalaya Initiative, together fostering eco-tourism, community development, and environmental stewardship.

CM Conrad K. Sangma inaugurates the glass restaurant

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated a first-of-its-kind glasshouse restaurant facing the lake, along with eco-cottages surrounding it. It was inaugurated at the scenic hamlet of Mawrah village in East Khasi Hills district by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. The eco-friendly initiative aims not only to boost tourism but also to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities. On Friday, during the inauguration, the CM described the glasshouse restaurant and eco-cottages as among the most unique tourism attractions in the state.

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About the glass restaurant

Nestled amid the scenic landscapes of Meghalaya, the glass restaurant offers visitors panoramic views of the surrounding hills, forests, and natural beauty. Its transparent design allows guests to enjoy the picturesque environment while dining, making it a distinctive attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

CM Sangma shares glass restaurant pictures on X

Speaking at the inauguration, CM Sangma highlighted the importance of community-driven tourism initiatives in showcasing Meghalaya's rich natural and cultural heritage. He emphasised that such projects can help generate employment, support local businesses, and encourage responsible tourism practices. Sharing the beautiful pictures of the restaurant on X, he wrote, "Glad to inaugurate the eco-tourism cottages and unique glass restaurant at Mawrah. What was once a village struggling with drying springs, water scarcity, and depleted forests is today a model of environmental restoration and sustainable tourism."

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The CM further said, "Through the collective efforts of the community and departments, water sources have revived, vegetation has increased, and livelihoods are being created through tourism. Mawrah is a shining example of how conservation, sustainability, and community participation can transform lives."