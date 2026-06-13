Classical Vocalist Rahul Deshpande On Keeping The Abhanga Tradition Alive Through Music, Devotion And Storytelling

Besides being admired as a classical vocalist, 46-year-old Rahul Deshpande has earned accolades for his performances in the Marathi stage play Katyar Kaljat Ghusali and the film Me Vasantrao, where he plays the role of his grandfather, vocalist Pt Vasantrao Deshpande.

One of Deshpande’s passions is abhanga, and he has been organising the Abhangwari series across multiple cities. In its 11th year, the festival will cover new cities like Indore and Ahmedabad. Beginning in Pimpri-Chinchwad on June 20, it will conclude with in Vadodara on August 2. The Mumbai show is scheduled at the Shanmukhananda Hall on July 18. The tour will carry the timeless words of Sant Tukaram, Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Namdev, Sant Eknath and other saint-poets to audiences, blending devotion, philosophy, literature and music.

In an interview, Deshpande talks his music and his experience with Abhangwari.

Excerpts from the interview:

What inspired you to start Abhangwari in the first place?

My love for abhangs. I have been singing abhanga since childhood. Earlier, I would sing four or five abhangs as part of larger programmes, but I always felt there was scope to create an entire evening dedicated to this beautiful tradition. That thought eventually became Abhangwari. I wanted audiences to experience the depth, poetry and philosophy of the Bhakti movement in a more immersive way rather than as just one segment within a concert.

How do you select the repertoire each year?

I try to compose at least one new abhanga every year. That is my offering to the tradition. At the same time, I come from a tradition of classical musicians. I feel it is my responsibility to sing the compositions that audiences have loved for years and wish to hear in my voice. So the programme becomes a blend of familiar favourites and new explorations.

There are several abhanga-based presentations today. Mahesh Kale has his tour, and there is the Bolava Vithal series with many artistes. What do you keep in mind to make your performance stand out?

Honestly, I never approach music with the intention of being different from someone else. I don't try to stand out. Everything I do comes from sincerity and honesty. I believe audiences connect with authenticity more than anything else. Abhangwari has evolved organically over the years because people have embraced that sincerity. The artistes and shows you mention are all good, and we have performed together in other shows. But I bring in my own individuality in Abhangwari.

How much did your grandfather, Pt Vasantrao Deshpande, influence your musical journey?

Unfortunately, I was very young when my grandfather passed away. I did not have the opportunity to learn directly from him. However, music was always present in our home. My first guru was Pt Gangadharbuwa Pimpalkhare. I then trained under Usha Chipalkatti for nearly eight years. Later, I had the privilege of being guided by Mukul Shivputra ji, the son of Kumar Gandharva ji.

You often speak about Kumar Gandharva ji. What drew you to his music?

It's difficult to explain. As a child, I wasn't particularly interested in classical music. Like most youngsters, I was more attracted to popular music. But I distinctly remember listening to Kumarji and something changed within me. I wanted to sing like him. In many ways, my journey into classical music began because of Kumar Gandharva ji. Even today, that connection remains deeply emotional.

Was your father involved in music?

No. My father, Vijay Deshpande, never pursued music professionally. But because of our family environment, music was always around us. Apart from Kumar Gandharva ji and my grandfather, I have learnt immensely by listening to Pt Bhimsen Joshi, Kishori Amonkar, Ram Marathe, Mallikarjun Mansur, Gangubai Hangal and many other great aristes. Listening itself can be a form of education.

Was there a defining moment when you decided to pursue music professionally?

Yes. I was around 18 or 19 years old. P.L. Deshpande, a close friend of my grandfather's and a highly respected literary figure in Maharashtra, used to listen to me sing every year. One day, when I had gone to wish him on his birthday, he looked at me and said, ‘Rahul, this is your calling. You should pursue classical music and nothing else.’ Those words stayed with me. That was the moment when everything became clear.

You played the role of your grandfather in the film Mi Vasantrao. What made you choose that role?

I wanted people to know who my grandfather truly was. I wanted audiences to understand his struggles, his journey and his immense contribution to Indian classical music. I have always felt he deserved even greater recognition than he received. The film was my attempt to bring his story to a new generation.

What motivated you to perform in Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, in a role that Vasantrao Ji had played earlier?

I grew up singing natyasangeet. However, because I came from an English-medium background, I often did not fully understand the meaning of the old Marathi lyrics. That made me realise many young people could feel the same distance from this rich tradition. I wanted younger audiences to discover the golden era of Marathi musical theatre. We eventually performed more than 450 shows, and every performance felt like a celebration of that legacy.

Will you return to musical theatre again?

Absolutely. But if I do, I would probably want to create a completely new Marathi musical rather than revive an existing production. Right now the focus is Abhangwari. Once that tour is over, my classical shows will continue for some time. I am working on some new musical ideas, but they are still in the early stages. Hopefully, I will be able to speak about them soon.