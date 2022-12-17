Christmas 2022: 8 Secret Santa gift ideas that you cannot go wrong with

Playing Secret Santa has become a ritual of sorts. Be it the workplace, or friends and family, the activity adds fun to the festival. The thrill lies in the fact that you are unaware of the name you’ll pick up and the challenging part is buying a gift for someone you hardly know. Well, of course, you can ask around about the person’s likes and dislikes, but the gift has to be carefully picked so that it doesn’t end up in the trash bin or a re-gift box. It needs to be useful and something the other person will appreciate and cherish.

Plants: If you don’t know what to gift, plants are the safest bet. There are several options in the market as well as online. If it’s for the workplace, you can opt for low-maintenance succulents. For a bigger set-up, go for flowering plants. Plants build a positive environment and also add to the aesthetics of a home or office décor.

Winter Essentials: In several parts of the country this is the coldest time of the year and calls for winter-appropriate wardrobes and cosmetics. Consider a gift that can be useful and fit for the season. For example, scarves, mufflers, shawls, and even warm and fancy-looking woollen caps are winter wardrobe staples. The plus here is, you don’t have to worry about the size. And, if you happen to know the person’s size, you can opt for oversized hoodies, sweaters, or even trench coats. This is one of the most thoughtful gifts you can give someone.

Books and stationery: Gifting books is a wonderful idea. There are numerous choices to choose from that an avid reader will fawn over. You can also surprise a bibliophile with a book box subscription. Add a touch of uniqueness by making your own book box comprising of a novel, bookmark, book lamp, and few other goodies. But it’s a tricky gift for a non-reader. A recipe or coffee table book might work for a non-reader, but to play it safe, choose stationary instead. There are wonderful diaries, pretty pens, and workplace essentials that will make for a good gift.

Scented candles: Scented candles are another gift item which can never go wrong. Who wouldn’t like their office desk or home to smell nice? Today, scented candles come in various flavours and quirky shapes, bottles, and jars. Furthermore, nothing asserts warmth and light like aromatic candles during the Christmas season, making them one of the best Secret Santa gift ideas for co-workers, friends or family. Plus, fragrances like lavender, lemongrass, spearmint, chamomile, etc, have a soothing effect, offering relief from stress and anxiety.

Quirky drinkware: Some of the most popular gifts include cool mugs and artsy bottles and glasses. There's something for everyone with options available in a variety of designs and styles (including TV series, movies, and book themes, even K-pop). There are thermal mugs which reveal the image on the mug when you pour a hot drink. Then there are also smart bottles that help you monitor your daily water intake – though these are a little on the expensive side. You can also gift cocktail glasses, wine bottle holders, cocktail makers, and other exquisite pieces. Add a personal touch to it with a note, and it will be the most special gift for the receiver.

Useful tech: Gadgets and phone accessories can also make for meaningful gifts. From power banks, phone cases, and wireless earphones to portable speakers and earbuds, the choices are aplenty. Then there are also affordable smartwatches and fitness bands. If you know the kind of phone they use, just gift them a nice phone case or cover.

Makeup essentials: Nothing is better than gifting makeup products to someone who loves to doll up. Whether you put together a cute little hamper of the best cosmetics or choose from one of the many online kits and combos, you are spoilt for choices. If you have noticed the person wearing makeup, then you cannot go wrong with lipstick or nail polish in a neutral shade.

Hampers: During Christmas, many brands offer gift hampers comprising of eatable, and bath and body products. Some of them contain chocolates, liquor, and some handmade Christmas goodies. There are also non-alcoholic ones. Bath and body products, such as scrubs, body butters and lotions, shower gels, and bath bombs, are among the most reliable gift ideas. With a wide variety of bath and body care products available for both men and women, surprising them with body care and a chocolate hamper is an excellent choice.