Christian Baby Girl Names Starting With 'C': Meaning, Qualities And More

You were not so effervescent and deep before she came into your life and rekindled the livid vision with her demure aurora. This little fairy with invisible wings wants to hold the direction of the wind, but she also needs a name to trace her power and to carry the pride of family on the pinnacle of dreams.

Choose her name wisely to welcome, adore, and motivate her sense of being and foster her life journey with each step.

Cairistiona: This means a worshipper of Christ. A blissful name to bring mercy of the Lord and spiritual hope.

Cadee: Cadee is someone with rhythmic flow and flickers. This is a gentle word to infuse the flow of life.

Caesaria: This Caesaria is someone with leadership qualities so that nobody can dominate her.

Calista: Calista is a word to address the most beautiful woman. A happy manifestation will bring eternal beauty.

Camelia : While Camila is the name of a flower,. A floral name can indeed bring fragrant fortune and a meaningful life.

Candela: Candela means the candle. An illuminated word to ignite the sparks of positivity, hope, and wisdom.

Candra: Candra is another popular name in Christian families. Candra means someone who glows. Choose this name to guard her against darkness and distress.

Carissa: While Carissa means the beloved,. You can mark this name to adore your tiny star.

Carla: Carla means a free woman. Pick this name so that nobody can dismantle her dreams.

Chiquitta: She is your little one. Right? Choose this name, Chiquitta means 'the little one'.

Christine: Christine is faithful and noble. These are the best traits to manifest for your little doll.

Cuthberta: Cuthberta means a brilliant woman. A meaningful name so that she can rule the world with her wisdom.

Cinderella. A famous character from the chronicles of fairytales. Cinderella means an imaginative girl.

Clarinda: While Clariunda is a noble word to address a bright soul,. A positive name to give her a dazzling, bright future.