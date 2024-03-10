Christian Baby Boy Names Starting With F: Meaning, Qualities And More

Looking for a Christian name for your son? We have a list of names you can choose from, having read about their origins and meanings. Notably, most of these names come from the ancient scriptures, Biblical mentions, and holy saints. Take a look at names for your baby boy that start with the letter F.

Felix: This name means happy and fortunate. It is associated with the positive qualities of being cheerful. In Christianity, there are several saints by this name along with Holy Bible mentions this name as a blessed one.

Francis: Originally, the meaning of this name translates to a free man. However, it has a deeper connection with religion and worship. This name also reminds people of none other than Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church.

Flavius: This name reminds one of the saint who celebrates his feast day on May 7, a Christian martyr and bishop. Naming your son by this name is one of the blessed choices you make.

Fabian: This name signifies victory and achievement alongside reflecting on the hard work put into achieving it. Also, it refers to St. Fabian said to have descended as the Holy Spirit's unexpected choice and divinely chosen as the pope.

Franklin: This happens to be one of the widely used names in Christian families, don't you agree? It simply means a person not bound or restricted to rules, a free man. It is associated with the qualities of being independent, confident, and responsible.

Frederick: The meaning of this name is a "Peaceful ruler." It also refers to a saint of the Eastern Orthodox Church and Roman Catholic Church by this name from early 800 AD. Someone with this name is said to be noble and wise.

Ferdinand: While this name is not directly mentioned in the Holy Bible, it still happens to be one of the names of Christian boys. The meaning of this name is "courageous traveller" or a "bold voyager." It reflects qualities of faith and courage, especially in a divine way.