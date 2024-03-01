Christian Baby Boy Names Starting With C: Meaning, Qualities And More

Christian baby boy names starting from the letter C include some of the popular names such as Christopher, Charlie, and Calvin among others. In case you are looking for an adorable name for your little one, take a look at the meanings and qualities associated with each name before you choose the perfect name for him.

Christopher: Saint Christopher is remembered for "Carrying Christ" and devoting his life to carrying the weak and poor across a river. However, he is said to be one of the only saints not mentioned in the Holy Bible but offered great reverence. Some with this beautiful name would possess the precious qualities of empathy, helpfulness, and kindness.

Charlie: Does this name remind you of the much-loved comedian Charlie Chaplin? You may name your child based on this amazing artist. While the term holds several meanings across cultures, one of those refers to a "Shine" and "light." Giving your boy this Christian name will make him the star and shining light of the family.

Calvin: One of the popular names in Christian homes is this one which revolves around John Calvin's mentions in the Holy Bible. Qualities of a person carrying this name are associated with purity and interest in pursuing religion.

Caddarik: Someone who leads a battle and fights for his people is given this name. The qualities of this person include leadership and hard work. They are a people's person.

Clement: In case you are looking for a name not widely used in the communities to ensure your child has a unique one, you may name your son with the blessings of Pope Clement. Recognised as a saint in many Christian churches, he was the bishop of Rome in the late first century AD.

Cadmon: The name has a Welsh origin and represents a strong-willed warrior. This Christian name is associated with the qualities of bravery and courage. However, they are poor at communication and expressing their feelings openly.

Charles: The name might have reminded you of King Charles III or the popular historian Charles Singer. It is interesting to know what this name actually means. Having a German origin, it represents freedom. Someone with this name is said to be have a "warrior" personality.

Clinston: This is said to be one of the most handsome names a boy can get. Often confused with the surname Clinton, the qualities of a person with this name suggest him to be a lover of music and art.

Cameron: This is a neutral name across sexes as there have been celebrities with this name including Australian cricketer Cameron Green and actress Cameron Diaz among others. Also, the name serves as both a first name and a surname, reminding you of the former PM of the UK, David Cameron.

Columbus: It is one of the Christian names that is widely used in Italy and popularly reminds you of the Italian navigator known for discovering "the new world." Some theories suggest that he was led by God in his voyage and thus his name is considered auspicious.

Columbanus: While this name sounds similar to the above one, it refers to the patron saint of motorcyclists, St. Columbanus of Bobbio. It is said that a boy named so would be inspired by the look of the saint who is depicted as a bearded man holding a book. They are said to be nature lovers.

Charles Borromeo: This name holds a direct reference to St. Charles Borromeo, a cardinal saint and the Archbishop of Milan from 1564 to 1584. The Catholic community across the globe names their child with this name revering the legendary saint.