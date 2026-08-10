China Malls Turn Slipper Kicking Into A Viral Competition; Kids Participate In Large Numbers | WATCH |

A rather unexpected game is turning shopping malls in China into mini sporting arenas, with visitors putting their aim, balance and kicking skills to the test in a quirky slipper-kicking competition. What appears to be a simple childhood-style game has become a fun mall activity, attracting participants and curious crowds alike.

Viral visuals from the competitions show children stepping up and launching their slippers towards marked targets, while large groups of shoppers gather around to watch and cheer them on. Participants are required to carefully aim their slippers at designated scoring areas, turning an ordinary piece of footwear into an unlikely sporting tool.

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The competition typically involves three rounds, with players attempting to collect as many points as possible by landing their slippers in the marked zones. At the end of the rounds, the participant with the highest score takes home prizes, with rewards reportedly including movie tickets and bubble tea coupons.

The activity appears to be designed as a light-hearted form of entertainment for mall visitors, giving children and families something playful to participate in while also creating a lively atmosphere around the event. The sight of kids dramatically preparing their kicks before sending their slippers flying has particularly caught the attention of social media users.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "It attracts more foot traffic ( literally ) and they get prizes! It’s a win win situation." While one wrote, "this was my void deck sport for twisties back in primary school so yeah im a national athlete now."

One user commented, "Make my manager stand on the other end, and you'll see a new record."