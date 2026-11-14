Children's Day 2026: 20+ Inspiring, Motivational And Meaningful Quotes For Students To Share On This Day

Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14 in India to honour the importance of children and their role in shaping the future. The day is also an opportunity to celebrate childhood, encourage young minds and remind society of its responsibility towards every child's growth, education and happiness.

On this occasion, here are some inspiring, motivational and meaningful quotes by renowned personalities that students can share with their friends, teachers and loved ones.

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"There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children." — Nelson Mandela

"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man." — Rabindranath Tagore

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country." — Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

"Every child is a born optimist; he dreams golden dreams." – Swami Vivekananda

"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world”.- Malala Yousafzai

“If we are to reach real peace in this world, we shall have to begin with children.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.” – Mother Teresa

“Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back, and reasons to stay.” – Dalai Lama

“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.” - Pablo Picasso

“There is no school equal to a decent home and no teacher equal to a virtuous parent.” — Mahatma Gandhi

“The earth, the air, the land and the water are not an inheritance from our forefathers but on loan from our children. So we have to handover to them at least as it was handed over to us.” — Mahatma Gandhi

“Children must be given all opportunities to play and read, and in a sense the two things should go hand in hand because both are essential for the growth of a child.” — Jawaharlal Nehru

“Children must be allowed to enjoy their childhood. It is wrong to force them to behave like adults prematurely.” — Jawaharlal Nehru

“The function of education is to help you from childhood not to imitate anybody, but be yourself all the time.” — Jiddu Krishnamurti

“Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.” — Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

“Education is a liberating force, and in our age it is also a democratizing force, cutting across the barriers of caste and class, smoothing out inequalities imposed by birth and other circumstances.” — Indira Gandhi

“If there is education, there will be everything in life. Government can make roads, hospitals and also construct school buildings. But your homes can brighten up only if your children are educated.” — Narendra Modi

“We want that education by which character is formed, strength of mind is increased, the intellect is expanded, and by which one can stand on one's own feet.” — Swami Vivekananda