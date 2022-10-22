Chhoti Diwali 2022: Why we celebrate Narak Chaturdashi History, significance and shubh mahurat

Chhoti Diwali 2022: History, significance and shubh mahurat |

Chhoti Diwali/ Kali Chaudas/ Naraka Chaturdasi:

Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated on the next day after Dhanteras. This year the day marks on October 23, Sunday. In northern parts of India, it is referred as Chhoti Diwali while Tamil Nadu celebrates the day as Tamil Deepavali. In West Bengal, the day is celebrated as Bhoot Chaturdashi and it is marked by lighting of 14 diyas to welcome 14 forefathers of a family. Goans burn effigies of Narakasura depicting elimination of evil and removal of ignorance. Abhyanga Snan with ubtan mixed with sesame oil is of a great significance on this day in Maharashtra. People also worship Yamraj or God of death by chanting mantras and putting black sesame seeds in water after taking a bath.

The festival is observed across India to mark victory over mythical demon king Narakasura by Lord Krishna.

Story of Narakasur and Krishna

Narakasur irked lord Krishna and his consort Satyabhama when he attacked Devaloka after taking over all the kingdom of the earth. Narakasur could only be killed by Bhoomu Devi (mother earth). During the fight lord Krishna killed other demons and was hit by Narakasur and fell unconscious. Satyabhama seeing her husband unconscious shot an arrow at Narakasur which killed him. Lord Krishna later revealed to Satyabhama that she was an incarnation of mother earth and Narkasur was destined to be killed by her.

Since then, taking oil bath before sunrise is considered auspicious as it is believed that Lord Krishna took an oil bath to wipe all the blood and grim off his body after killing Narakasur.

Shubh Muhurat for Chhoti Diwali

It starts at 6.30 pm on October 23 and ends on 5.27 pm on October 24.