Chhath Puja 2024: Sandhya Arghya Timing, Puja Muhurat And Significance Of Day 3

Chhath Puja 2024: Sandhya Arghya | Canva

The auspicious Hindu festival of Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashthi, Chhath, Chhathi, and Daala Chhath, is celebrated every year from the fourth to the seventh day of the Kartik month's waxing phase. During this four-day festival, married women worship the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya near the ghat.

For Hindus, especially those in North Indian regions and many others across India, Chhath Puja is a significant occasion. Married women observe a rigorous 'nirjal vrat' (waterless fast) during this Chhath festival for their children's and family's well-being and happiness. To perform puja, devotees sing Chhathi Maiya aarti, praise God, and present a bhog.

Chhath Puja 2024 Day 3: Sandhya Arghya Date and Timing

Chhath Puja is a four-day auspicious festival featuring holy rituals performed by married women. Chhath Puja day three is observed as Sandhya Arghya.

This year, Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya will take place on Thursday, November 6, 2024. At dusk on this day, Arghya is offered up to the Sun god, and the fast lasts all night. As per Drik Panchang, the sun will rise at 06:42 am and set at 05:48 pm on November 7.

Chhath Puja 2024 | Pinterest

Significance Of Sandhya Arghya

On the third day of Chhath Puja, fasting without water is the focus. During Chhath Puja, followers come together by the river or other bodies of water to present the initial Arghya to the setting sun, a unique tradition.

This is the sole moment when Arghya is given to the setting sun, representing appreciation and respect. The fasting goes on all night, symbolising a deep and continuous prayer to Lord Surya.