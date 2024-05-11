Chennai Doctor’s ‘Don’t Consume Curd Daily’ Advice Sparks Online Debate

As Indians, we consider curd an essential part of our meal and can never skip on it. It is a rich source of nutrients like carbohydrates, protein, sodium, fat, vitamins and minerals. Although we cannot imagine going without curd, a Chennai-based doctor, Dr. Kavitha Dev advising against consuming curd everyday has sparked controversy on social media platform X, leading to many users reacting negatively to the post.

"Don't take curd daily," said the doctor in her post which led to several comments and reactions from the netizens.

Don't take your #curd this way :-



📍Do not consume curd at night, leads to excess mucous with cold, indigestion



📍Don't take curd daily - creates blockages of body channels



So how to have curd :-



- once or twice a week

- afternoon time

- less quantity

- without heating pic.twitter.com/ZEhSDbvsaq — Dr. Kavitha Dev (@DrKavithadev) May 9, 2024

Reacting on the doctor's "curd" post, Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy from Bengaluru, a physician himself, said, "Most South Indians consume curd every single day and night for centuries. And suddenly, some random pseudogyaan on curd being bad."

While the controversy around consuming curd daily is becoming a highly debatable topic, there are users who claimed that consuming curd everyday gave them "bad cold". A person reacting to Dr. Deepak's comment posted on X "That's not random gyaan. I would have bad cough almost 6 months every year. After my homeopathy doctor told me to stop eating curd at night. My cough disappeared after that."

Most South Indians consume curd every single day and night since centuries. And suddenly, some random pseudogyaan on curd being bad. https://t.co/gZVPd0XyQM — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) May 10, 2024

A user reacting to the controversy said, "It looks even worse when it's a doctor saying it. Eat curd, and drink buttermilk for a delicious end to the meal. People spend money on probiotic supplements when curd is the only probiotic you need. Just don't mix it with sugar." Another comment says, "Yes, I have lived on curd three times a day for 46 yrs..Never has my doctor asked me to reduce it." The X users are not happy with the doctor claiming curd is bad for health if consumed daily.

Not good for digestion?! Da faq I just read?

LOL the reason for having curds is because it contains probiotics, live "bacteria", that help maintain gut health.. also, according to the lady doc, we can have buttermilk everyday but not curds..

Also, DON'T HEAT THE CURD? How else… — AA (@AA_Sindh) May 10, 2024

Eating curd daily has been considered to be good for the gut health. It helps in boosting the immune system, aiding digestion, promoting glowing and healthy skin, improving heart health, preventing vaginal infection and much more. Curd can be consumed in several ways that can also help in weight management and provide energy to your body. However, according to the Ayurveda (an ancient Indian branch of medicine & well-being), one should be mindful about which part of the day one consumes curd. It is often advised to take curd during the morning or afternoon period and those with chronic cold are also advised not to consume cold curd.