Mumbai, get ready to sing your heart out! If you've ever belted out the lyrics of Attention, We Don't Talk Anymore or Love Me Like You Do, there's some exciting news coming your way. International pop stars Charlie Puth and Ellie Goulding are finally bringing their music to India, and their first-ever performances in the country will take place in Mumbai in February 2027.

The two singers are set to headline the inaugural Johnnie & Co Festival, which promises a massive day of music with international names sharing the stage with homegrown talent. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming gig.

Charlie Puth and Ellie Goulding are making their India debut

For Indian fans who have been waiting to see these pop favourites live, the wait is almost over. Four-time Grammy-nominated singer Charlie Puth will make his India debut at the festival, bringing along a catalogue of chart-toppers that have found fans across the world. From the instantly recognisable opening of Attention to the emotional hit See You Again and his collaboration We Don't Talk Anymore, his set is likely to have plenty of singalong moments.

The performance also comes after the release of his latest album, Whatever's Clever, giving fans a chance to catch the singer following his newest musical chapter.

Joining him is British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, who will also perform in India for the first time. Known for her distinctive vocals and electronic-pop sound, Ellie has delivered several global favourites over the years. Tracks such as Love Me Like You Do, Burn and Lights have become crowd favourites, making her debut performance another major draw for the festival.

Kayan, Taba Chake and more Indian artists join the line-up

The festival isn't just about international pop acts. It will also bring together Indian musicians Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini, giving the event a mix of homegrown sounds and global chart-toppers. More performers are expected to be announced as the festival approaches, so the line-up could have a few more surprises in store.

With artists from different musical backgrounds coming together for a single-day celebration, the event is shaping up to be a major addition to Mumbai's live music calendar.

Date, venue and tickets: Everything to know

Mark your calendars for February 13, 2027. The first edition of the Johnnie & Co Festival will be held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse, with organisers expecting a crowd of more than 35,000 people.

For those planning to catch the performances live, tickets will be available through BookMyShow. The HSBC pre-sale is scheduled for November 23 and 24, 2026, while general ticket sales will begin on November 25, 2026.

For its debut edition, the event is putting international performers and Indian musicians on the same bill, with Mumbai as the starting point. And with Charlie Puth and Ellie Goulding finally making their way to the country, February 13 could be one for pop fans to look forward to.