Chandra Grahan 2026: Partial Lunar Eclipse To Occur On August 28; Will It Be Visible In India?

Partial Lunar Eclipse To Occur On August 28; Will It Be Visible In India? | Canva

Lunar Eclipse is one of the significant celestial events that occur every year. The first lunar eclipse of 2026 took place on March 3. It was a total lunar eclipse (often called a Blood Moon) that lasted from 3:20 PM to 6:47 PM IST and was partially visible in parts of India, including Maharashtra, as the Moon rose. The second lunar eclipse of 2026 will take place on Friday, August 28, 2026.

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Lunar Eclipse 2026

Skywatchers, get ready for the second Lunar Eclipse of the year! It will take place on Friday, August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. However, this celestial event will be a deep partial eclipse with roughly 96% of the Moon covered at its maximum, according to NASA. The agency further said that a partial lunar eclipse happens when an imperfect alignment of the Sun, Earth and Moon results in the Moon passing through only part of Earth's umbra. The shadow grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon.

Visibility across regions

The second Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in India as it will be daytime when the event occurs. However, it will be visible across Europe (including Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Germany), Africa, North and South America, western Asia, and parts of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Understanding lunar eclipses

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on the Moon’s surface. During a total eclipse, the Moon can take on a deep coppery-red glow, often referred to as a "Blood Moon" due to the way Earth’s atmosphere bends and filters sunlight.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch with the naked eye. No special glasses or equipment are required. For a better experience, choose an open area with an unobstructed eastern view and minimal light pollution. Binoculars or a small telescope can enhance the details, but they aren’t necessary.