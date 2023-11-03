Centre Launches Toll-Free Helpline Number For Easy Access To Mental Health Counselling | Canva

Mental health is equally important as physical health. Maintaining good mental health is necessary for effective bodily functions. Mental health problems not only affect emotional well-being but also impact physical health and individuals' livelihoods. According to the World Health Organization, one in eight people worldwide is living with mental health conditions, with an increasing number of adolescents and young people being affected.

There is still a stigma associated with mental health issues. People are not able to express their mental health concerns with anyone fearing embarrassment. Therefore, a change in society's behaviour will help them coming out of the closure and seek help. However, there are various organisations and NGOs for mental health patients. Similarly, psychiatrists and psychologists help are also available but one needs to take a step towards it and not fear stigma.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) as part of the National Health Mission launched a toll-free helpline number for easy availability to people dealing with mental health issues and concerns.

The toll-free number, 14416 will also help to get information and provide psychological counselling to people going through emotional distress. It will address mental health concerns like stress, depression, insomnia, relationship issues and also for the children facing any kind of mental and emotional challenges. The helpline will offer treatment options for developmental behavioural problems and other issues.

Even World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10 every year to raise awareness about various mental health conditions and their management, combating stigma, dispelling myths, and encouraging people to seek help for their mental health concerns without feeling anxious or embarrassed.

Spread awareness by letting people around you know about the toll-free helpline number for mental health counselling. You never know, it could just help and save a person on time.

