Celebrity tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali gives away 8 tattoo trends that you can pick for yourself in 2023

Sunny Bhanushali with Krunal Pandya |

Tattoos are a personal and permanent form of self-expression, which is why it is important to pick a studio and artist who provides a wide range of styles to suit every taste. From ornamental blackwork tattoos to minimalistic designs, watercolor tattoos, abstract tattoos and many more, Sunny Bhanushali the founder of Mumbai’s famous Aliens Tattoo studio, is one of the favourite tattoo artist among Bollywood and cricket celebrities including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Roshni Chopra, and Geeta Basra. The ace artist gives away some of the most popular tattoo trends for 2023. So whether you're looking for inspiration or simply want to stay ahead of the curve, keep reading!

White Ink Tattoos

White ink tattoos, also known as ‘ghost tattoos’ have been gaining popularity in recent years. They are often used to create subtle, delicate designs that can be incorporated into larger tattoos. They are often used to enhance the look of existing tattoos or to create a more understated look.

Indian Art Tattoos

Indian art tattoos have been gaining popularity as well. These tattoos often feature traditional Indian motifs, such as henna-inspired designs, mandalas, and spiritual symbols. The use of bold colors and intricate patterns make Indian art tattoos unique and eye-catching.

Anime Tattoos

Anime tattoos are also becoming more popular. These tattoos often feature characters or scenes from popular anime shows or movies. They can be done in a traditional tattoo style, or in a more cartoon-like style. They are a great way for anime fans to show their love for the genre.

Ornamental Tattoos

Ornamental tattoos, also known as blackwork tattoos, are becoming more and more popular. These tattoos often feature intricate designs inspired by various art forms such as Baroque, Art Nouveau, and Art Deco. They are characterised by their use of bold black lines, negative space, and repeating patterns.

Minimal Tattoos

Minimal tattoos are also gaining popularity. They are simple and elegant, often featuring simple geometric shapes, lines, or words. They have a clean and modern look, and they can be placed on almost any part of the body. They are a great option for those who want a tattoo that is subtle and understated.

Duality Tattoos

Duality tattoos are a modern take on traditional tattoos. These tattoos often feature two contrasting designs or elements, such as light and dark, or yin and yang. They can be symbolic or abstract, and they can be used to represent the different aspects of a person's life or personality.

Watercolor Tattoos

Watercolor tattoos are becoming increasingly popular. They are characterised by their use of bright and vibrant colors, which are blended together to create a painterly effect. They can be used to create abstract designs, portraits, or landscapes. They are a great option for those who want a tattoo that is bold and expressive.

Abstract Tattoos

Abstract tattoos are becoming more and more popular as well. These tattoos often feature abstract designs and shapes, which can be symbolic or simply decorative. They can be used to create a minimalist look or to add a touch of artistic expression to a tattoo. They are a great option for those who want a tattoo that is unique and personal.

It's important to note that these are just a few examples, and there are many other styles and trends out there. Ultimately, the best tattoo is one that is meaningful and personal to you. It's important to do your research and consider the long-term implications before getting a tattoo. As with any tattoo style, it's important to do your research, find the right artist, and consult with them to ensure that the design is appropriate for you.

