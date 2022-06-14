Celebrity stylist Kamran Razmdjoo reveals his current favourite fashion trends |

Noting tips from celebrity fashion stylists is always a great way for the everyday person to stay up-to-date on the latest fashion trends. Kamran Razmdjoo, a celebrity stylist and founder of the fashion company KMSTYL, has shared with us some of his current favourite fashion trends with us.

Here's what Kamran Razmdjoo says: "I'm currently loving flared pants! They give an elegant and stylish look. I also have a special place in my heart for neutral colours; it's my favourite go-to fashion aesthetic along with using edgy but classic pieces to create a unique look."

Neutral tones are true moods. Don't they look all sophisticated and sleek? We even asked the stylist about the essential fashion item that he thinks every wardrobe should have. Kamran says, "A leather jacket is a staple fashion element that should be in every person's closet irrespective of their gender. A leather jacket can be worn over so many pieces and it gives the outfit a real sense of edge."

As a celebrity fashion stylist, Kamran Razmdjoo has worked with various celebrities, athletes, and artists from across the globe. Not only that, but he has also brought his years of experience to the red carpet and quite a few editorial shoots as well. Kamran Razmdjoo believes that fashion is an inseparable part of his life and that it's one of the must authentic ways in which he expresses himself.

Starting as a fashion influencer on Instagram and then working his way up as a fashion stylist for some very notable names, Kamran Razmdjoo has earned great fame all over the world, especially in Los Angeles and Europe. His illustrious work profile includes names like Migos, Tyga, The Chainsmokers, Hami Diallo, Nicole Williams, Tohi, Erfan Paydar, Sami Beigi, etc.

Kamran Razmdjoo, with his unique aesthetic, has won the hearts of fashion enthusiasts around the world and we'll be following him closely for more exciting fashion trends and creative styling ideas.